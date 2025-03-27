7 Places to Buy & Sell Gifts Cards in Nigeria

A gift card is not just any card, but a real-time card that allows you to use it for different purposes. If you have ever encountered a challenge using your Nigerian naira credit/debit card in an international store before, maybe you wanted to surprise a loved one or treat yourself. You don’t necessarily have to spend a huge amount to purchase one just because of a gift card.

Gift cards are readily available from various vendors across Nigeria. However, the abundance of options raises the question of where to find the most reliable and reputable places to buy gift cards in Nigeria. This article will provide a wide range of products and services from popular brands like Amazon , iTunes , Google Play .

1. Presmit

Prestmit stands out as a top platform in Nigeria for purchasing and swapping gift cards. It's designed to be super easy to use, letting folks buy and sell all kinds of gift cards, such as those for Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Steam. A major draw is that Prestmit pays out instantly for gift cards, making it a go-to option for anyone looking for fast deals.

Whether you use their website or mobile app, selling your gift cards is a breeze, and you can get paid in either Naira or Bitcoin, whichever you prefer. People love Prestmit for its great exchange rates and top-notch customer support, making trading a hassle-free experience.

2. Patricia

Patricia is a big name in Nigeria when it comes to trading digital assets and gift cards. It lets people easily buy, sell, and trade gift cards. You can use all sorts of gift cards on Patricia, like Netflix, eBay, and even Visa gift cards. A cool feature is that you can turn your gift cards into Bitcoin, giving you more options with your money.



The platform is safe to use and they even have a mobile app so you can do your transactions anywhere.

3. GiftCardstoNaira

GiftcardstoNaira is a well-known platform in Nigeria for trading gift cards. All you have to do is sell your gift card and get paid in Naira. They take various popular gift cards, like Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, and Best Buy. A big plus is that they offer really good exchange rates, so you know you're getting a fair deal for your gift card.



Their mobile app makes everything super convenient, and if you run into any problems, their customer support team is there to help.

4. Paxful

Paxful is an international peer-to-peer (P2P) platform that enables Nigerians to buy and sell gift cards for Bitcoin. This platform allows consumers to trade gift cards with people around the world, at better rates than local services. Paxful supports various forms of payments, including bank transfers, mobile money, and cryptocurrencies.



It has security measures, including an escrow system for protecting transactions. Paxful is very flexible with high exchange rates, but caution is advised, and the credibility of trading counterparts must be verified.

5. Cardtonic

Cardtonic is a safe gift card exchange platform with the best exchange rates in Nigeria. The site allows users to exchange a variety of gift cards, including Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Steam gift cards. Cardtonic is fast in transactions, with the majority of trades occurring in minutes. The site provides immediate payment and also comes with an app that enhances the trading experience.

6. Nosh

Nosh is a fresh but reliable platform for buying and selling gift cards in Nigeria. It is a simple website that helps users trade gift cards easily. Nosh supports various gift cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Sephora, and PlayStation Network gift cards . Its safe payment system is one of its major advantages, as it ensures that users receive their payments on time.



The site also offers discounts on certain gift cards, making it a great place for buyers to save. Nosh also provides 24/7 customer care, offering users assistance at any time.

7. ApexPay

ApexPay is another legitimate site where Nigerians can sell and exchange gift cards. It provides a secure and efficient trading system with decent exchange rates. ApexPay has wide coverage for gift cards, including Apple, Amazon, and Google Play cards. Sellers can sell their gift cards and receive payment in Naira or cryptocurrency. ApexPay is easy to use, with easy verification to facilitate transactions smoothly.

Things to Keep in Mind while Choosing a Gift Card Trade Platform

You should keep the following things in mind while choosing a gift card trade platform to buy or sell gift cards: Ensure the platform offers safe trading with protection against fraud and encryption.

Check various platforms’ rates to get the best value out of your gift card.

Choose a platform which offers instant payment or rapid processing.

A good platform should have a good customer support system to assist in solving any issues.

Check online reviews and feedback to validate the platform.