7 Best All-in-One Printers for Home & Office Under ₦150,000

The truth is that most people don’t really need a printer every day. But when you do, it’s usually urgent. From printing school assignments, scanning ID cards, or churning out invoices, an all-in-one printer (which prints, scans, and copies) can be a lifesaver.

While basic printers are fine for occasional tasks, an all-in-one (AIO) printer saves space, time, and effort, especially if you’ve got kids in school or work from home. And the best part is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get one that works well.

Here are 7 top-rated all-in-one printers you can buy in Nigeria for under ₦150,000, each explained in detail.

1. Brother MFC-J4335DW – Best for Cheap Running Costs

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax | Connection: Wi-Fi + USB Brother’s MFC-J4335DW comes with a full year’s worth of ink in the box, which just makes it such an economical pick. It’s not the fastest or sleekest, but it’s dependable. Plus, with high-yield cartridges, printing costs can be as low as ₦10 per page. Although the set-up can be a bit confusing, especially if you’re not used to fiddling with tech. But once it’s up and running, it will always produce clear text and decent photo prints. Price: $179.98. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Why we like it: Very low cost per page

Ideal for home offices

Reliable and consistent prints

2. HP Smart Tank 7301 – Best for Bright, Colourful Prints

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax | Connection: Wireless + USB This one’s for those who love colour! The Smart Tank 7301 uses refillable tanks, just like the Epson EcoTank, and produces excellent colour printouts that are perfect for flyers, school projects, or even small business branding. You can control most functions via your smartphone, which is super handy. But if your Wi-Fi is shaky, the connection might be a bit unreliable. Price: $419.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Why we like it: Bright, accurate colours

Smart app makes things easy

Fast printing for an inkjet

3. HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2604SDW – Best Monochrome Laser Option

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy | Connection: Wi-Fi + USB Don’t need colour? This black-and-white laser printer is your best bet for bulk printing. It uses toner instead of ink, which lasts way longer and costs much less per page. A single toner refill can last up to two years! The print quality is excellent, and the machine is fast. Scanning is manual (you have to flip the page yourself for two-sided scans), but it’s manageable. Price: $275.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Why we like it: Toner lasts for thousands of pages

Clean, mess-free refilling

Lightning-fast black-and-white prints

4. HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy | Connection: Wireless + USB This printer feels like a premium device without the crazy price tag. It’s fast, easy to set up (even if you’re not tech-savvy), and prints high-quality documents and colourful photos. One big plus is that it works well with your phone, tablet, or laptop. It uses high-yield ink cartridges, which means you’ll print more pages before needing to buy replacements. If you sign up for HP’s Instant Ink plan, you might even save more per page, but it locks you into using only official HP cartridges and requires constant internet connection, so think about that first. Price: $209.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Why we like it: Crystal-clear printouts and scans

Smooth app experience

Looks modern and compact

5. HP DeskJet 2320 – Best Basic Printer for Home Use (USB Only)

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy | Connection: USB only If you want something simple and cheap that still does the job, the HP DeskJet 2320 is a no-brainer. It’s a plug-and-play printer. You just have to connect it to your laptop via USB and you’re good to go. It’s perfect for students or anyone who prints once in a while. Keep in mind that the ink runs out quickly with the starter cartridges, so plan to buy replacements sooner rather than later. Price: ₦95,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Why we like it: Affordable and easy to use

Compact and light

No complicated setup

6. Canon PIXMA MG2551S – Budget Pick With Great Print Quality

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy | Connection: USB only Canon’s PIXMA MG2551S is ideal if you care about print quality, especially for photos or colour documents. It’s a compact, no-fuss printer that delivers surprisingly crisp images for the price. It also helps you save on ink with optional XL cartridges (they last longer). Also, Canon’s My Image Garden app lets you create collages, calendars, and photo prints easily. Price: ₦90,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Why we like it: High-quality colour printing

Creative tools for photo lovers

Energy-saving automatic power-on feature

7. Epson EcoTank L3050 – Best for Long-Term Ink Savings

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy | Connection: Wi-Fi + USB Epson’s EcoTank printers are known for saving money in the long run. Instead of small ink cartridges, they come with refillable ink tanks that last much longer. The L3050 lets you print directly from your phone and even receive print jobs via email. They’re also great for homes or small offices where many documents need to be printed regularly. This printer promises lower running costs and fewer trips to buy ink. Price: ₦114,000. Where to Buy: Shop Kara . Why we like it: Ink lasts forever (almost)

Mobile printing is super easy

Great for frequent printing

Investing in an all-in-one printer is worth it if you print often or need scanning and copying for work or school. For home use, the HP DeskJet 2320 or Canon PIXMA MG2551S are great budget-friendly options. For low running costs, go for the Epson L3050 or Brother MFC-J4335DW. And if you need colour-rich printouts, the HP Smart Tank 7301 is a smart pick.