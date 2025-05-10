As far as the heart is concerned, love and relationships can sometimes be a puzzle to navigate. Regardless of whether you are single, dating, or married, it never hurts to have some practical advice. Fortunately, there are helpful books available that go beyond clichés and offer practical tools, comprehensible anecdotes, and insightful advice.

We've put together some of the greatest love and relationship books that are not just helpful, but also worth every naira. Ranging from how to communicate better to discovering your love language, these books will help you build stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling relationships.

So, whether you’re working on reconnecting with your partner or simply trying to understand yourself better, here are the best relationship books to start reading today.

1. How to Know A Person by David Brooks

This New York Times bestseller by David Brooks is perfect for anyone who yearns for deeper and more significant relationships. In How to Know a Person, Brooks brings together psychology, neuroscience, theatre, and philosophy in exploring the art of truly seeing and understanding other people.

The book is a remedy for those longing for a growing disconnection. It encourages empathy and listening, whether in romantic relationships, work, or friendships. It has the potential to make you not just a better lover but a more empathetic and connected human being. Why it's helpful: It teaches you how to truly hear and connect with others.

Perfect for improving communication and empathy.

Fosters emotional intelligence in all relationships. Price: ₦33,000, Where to Buy: Shop RovingHeights

2. The 5 Love Languages by Dr. Gary Chapman

A modern classic in relationship books, The 5 Love Languages has helped millions improve how they give and receive love. Dr. Chapman explains that each person has a preferred "love language" – Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, Acts of Service, Physical Touch, or Receiving Gifts.

Learning your partner’s love language (and your own) can dramatically reduce misunderstandings and strengthen emotional bonds. If you’ve ever felt unappreciated or unsure of how to show love, this book is your starting point. Why it’s helpful: Offers simple yet powerful ways to deepen intimacy.

Helps couples communicate their emotional needs effectively.

Great for both new and long-term relationships. Price: ₦6,000, Where to Buy: Shop BellaBooks

3. Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus by John Gray

Although this book is decades old, its wisdom is still relevant today. Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus explores the psychological and emotional differences between men and women and offers tools for improving communication and reducing conflict.

Its playful metaphor of Martians and Venusians forgetting they belong to different planets highlights how gender-based misunderstandings can strain relationships. Gray offers practical tips on how to bridge that gap. Why it's helpful: Explains gender-based differences in a way one can understand.

Offers age-old tips to communicate better.

A must-read for couples who just can't seem to get each other. Price: ₦7,500, Where to Buy: Shop MindVille

4. The Rules of Love by Richard Templar

If you're the type of person who appreciates quick, to-the-point advice, The Rules of Love is perfect for you. In 100 simple-to-read but profound "rules," this book covers everything from finding love to maintaining it. Whether you're dating, married, or dealing with family relationships, these rules provide insight and wisdom.

The format is easy to digest and revisit, and its use extends far beyond romantic love—it includes having healthier relationships with children, in-laws, and friends too. Why it's great: Offers practical, straight-to-the-point advice for any type of relationship.

Covers many scenarios in easily manageable lessons.

Ideal for those who like structured and actionable guidance Price: ₦5,350, Where to Buy: Shop MindVille

5. Five Steps to Romantic Love by Dr. Willard F. Harley

Following up on the bestsellers His Needs, Her Needs, and Love Busters, this workbook guide leads you through exercises and worksheets to restore romantic love in your marriage or partnership. Five Steps to Romantic Love focuses on finding needs, improving communication, and removing habits that damage relationships. It's down-to-earth and so useful for couples who are willing to work at it.

Why it's useful: Offers worksheets for a hands-on application.

Helps couples restore passion and emotional intimacy.

Perfect for married couples or those in long-term relationships. Price: ₦4,000, Where to Buy: Shop Retala

6. He's Scared, She's Scared by Stephen Carter & Julia Sokol

Not all relationship issues are communication issues, sometimes it's fear. He’s Scared, She's Scared examines commitment phobia and why so many people have difficulty in finding and maintaining intimacy. This book is filled with interviews and real-life anecdotes that explain why certain individuals push love away, despite their ardent desire for it. It's an excellent read for someone who sabotages healthy relationships or dates emotionally unavailable individuals.

Why it's useful: Discusses the fear of intimacy in an understanding way.

Helps readers recognize emotional patterns.

Offers advice to overcome commitment anxiety. Price: ₦6,000, Where to Buy: Shop Retala

7. L.O.V.E.: Putting Your Love Styles to Work for You by Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott

L.O.V.E. is not just another marriage book, it's the first to present the concept of "love styles," a personality-based model for explaining how people give and receive love. These four styles (Leader, Optimist, Validator, Evaluator) can potentially transform how you deal with communication, conflict, intimacy, and expectations. The book even comes with an online assessment test that can be taken with your partner.

Why it's great: Offers a unique and science-based system.

Teaches couples how to deal with conflict using personality differences.

Encourages empathy and understanding of one another. Price: ₦4,000, Where to Buy: Shop Retala

Every relationship is unique, so the book that most resonates with you might be determined by what you're struggling with. If you want to understand yourself and others better, begin with David Brooks's How to Know a Person. Struggling with miscommunication? The 5 Love Languages or Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus might be the way to go.