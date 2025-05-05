Let’s get one thing straight first, smelling like a “grandma” is not, and has never been, an insult. In fact, my grandmother’s vanity table was where I had my first perfume obsession. Rose water, lavender talc, that iconic Mary Kay lipstick scent. It’s all nostalgia and it’s all comfort.

There’s a reason the phrase “old lady perfume” follows rose around like a shadow. In perfumery, rose can lean powdery, vintage, or overly dainty which immediately brings to mind those 90s Avon cosmetic bottles.

But the real gag is that rose in perfumery is a shapeshifter. Sometimes, she’s syrupy and jammy, other times spicy, metallic, citrusy, or fresh like morning dew. The truth is, rose perfumes are having a comeback. They’re breaking out of the powdered compact stereotype and into modern-day skin scents that feel clean, sultry, and smell unique.

So if you, like me, have side-eyed rose perfumes for feeling too prim, too girly, too expected, allow these modern muses to convert you. They’re rose, but with an edge.

1. Lattafa Velvet Rose

Velvet Rose is what happens when roses are treated like royalty. The packaging is like something a Bond girl would pull from a vintage velvet box. The fragrance itself is rich, warm, and confident. Patchouli and amber create a luscious, sexy backdrop for the rose to strut across.

There’s no sweetness here, though; it’s just a full-bodied rose that smells very natural, almost like second skin. Price: $17.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Patchouli, rose, labdanum, musk, amber

2. Le Labo Rose 31

This is the anti-rose rose. If you typically hate floral perfumes, this perfume might just be your gateway into the floral side of perfumes. There’s no sugar, no fruits, just a dry, spicy, and earthiness that makes you lean in for more. I

It’s for the person who appreciates minimalism, wears crisp white shirts and always smells expensive. Price: $298.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Centifolia rose, cumin, cedar, olibanum, vetiver, guaiac wood

3. Kayali Fleur Majesty Rose Royale

Fruity, juicy, and borderline edible. This is the perfume equivalent of peach lip gloss and silk slip dresses. The rose is there, but it’s soaked in peach nectar and mandarin juice, which makes it lush and sweet. It’s flirty and feminine without being sickly sweet.

It’s perfect for brunch, date night, or just whenever you want people to ask what you’re wearing. Because it is a crowd pleaser, expect to get numerous compliments with this perfume. Price: $134.75. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Rose, peach, mandarin, orangE

4. Maison Alhambra Infini Rose

A dupe of Atomic Rose by Initio, and it gives the same mysterious, magnetic energy as the OG. This fragrance turns heads, sticks to your clothes for days, and improves as it wears. It’s syrupy without being sticky.

It also clings to skin like silk and projects like a dream. Wear this when you’re on a date or when you want compliments from complete strangers. Price: $24.68. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Notes: Bulgarian rose, Turkish rose, bergamot, bourbon vanilla, jasmine

5. Pose as Rose by Fragrance World

A near-perfect dupe of Rose Chérie by Guerlain, Pose as Rose is the clean girl rose perfume that will completely shift your perspective. It’s delicate, yes, but not timid. Imagine the scent of actual rose water trickling over raspberry sorbet, then slowly blooming into a soft, candied cherry heart.

The almond note here gives it just enough creaminess to make it feel grown-up, while the violet keeps it powdery without tipping into talcum territory. It’s feminine and modern - something like wearing a silk blouse with a lace bra. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Ella’s Scentury . Notes: Damask rose, damask rose water, raspberry, almond, violet.

6. Picky Rose by Fragrance World

It’s a dupe of Tom Ford’s Rose Prick, which should tell you everything. Sharp, spicy, and just a little naughty. Picky Rose is rose with an attitude. There’s nothing soft or powdery about this. It opens bold with Turkish and Bulgarian roses, then takes a delicious detour into pepper and turmeric.

There’s patchouli grounding it, and a touch of Tonka that makes it feel unexpectedly warm and sensual. It’s the kind of rose that wears black leather and winged liner. Price: ₦24,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Notes: Bulgarian rose, Sichuan pepper, May rose, turmeric, patchouli, roasted Tonka bean

7. Roses D’Emotion by Fragrance World

With packaging that literally includes dried rose petals, this fragrance is begging to be gifted. It starts off flirty with pink pepper and Turkish rose petals, then melts into raspberry and amber for a truly addictive scent.

This one has a watery, juicy quality that keeps the florals feeling fresh, never fussy. It’s a rose that’s alive and blooming, not pressed and tucked into a drawer. Price: ₦34,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Rose, watery fruits, Cypriol, raspberry, amber, musk, patchouli

8. Armaf Club De Nuit Impériale

If you love Delina Exclusif but not the price tag, this is your girl. Lychee, bergamot, and vanilla give it a sparkling gourmand scent, while Turkish rose keeps it grounded in soft elegance.

It’s creamy, crowd-pleasing, and just dramatic enough. And one thing about Armagh perfumes is that they are super strong and long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry about how they perform. Price: ₦55,000. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics . Notes: Lychee, bergamot, nutmeg, Turkish rose, vanilla, cedar, frankincense

So, are rose perfumes still for grannies? Maybe. But if so, those grannies are probably effortlessly stylish, impossibly well-travelled, and have a killer collection of silk scarves. Rose has range. And these new-gen rose scents are enough evidence of that.