Black Friday Laptop Discounts You Can’t Miss – Up to 30% Off!

‘Tis the season to treat yourself—and what better way to do it than with a new laptop at a fantastic discount? Black Friday has brought some of the year’s best deals, and if you need an upgrade, now’s the perfect time to score big. Whether you’re a professional looking for a powerful work machine, a student needing a reliable study companion, or just someone who wants a device for streaming, gaming, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone in this lineup.

Jumia Nigeria and PC Place have rolled out unbeatable discounts on top-rated laptops, with savings of 20-30% on some of the most popular models.

HP EliteBook 840 G6 Intel Core i5 Touchscreen (31% Off)

Original Price: ₦870,900

Sales Price: ₦600,700

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

With its powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a sleek touchscreen display, the HP EliteBook 840 G6 has you covered for both work and play. As my personal laptop, I can vouch for its versatility—the touchscreen is particularly handy when I want to quickly scroll or annotate without using the keyboard. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, so it's ready to go right out of the box. Plus, it’s lightweight, making it easy to carry around!

HP EliteBook 840 G8 (36% Off)

Original Price: ₦1,500,000

Sales Price: ₦960,000

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 builds on its predecessor’s strengths but adds advanced security features. With HP Sure Start, HP Sure Sense, and optional HP Sure View for privacy, it’s an ideal choice for professionals who need a secure and dependable device. Sleek, powerful, and loaded with enterprise-grade security, this laptop is perfect for those who prioritize safety and function.

Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen Convertible Laptop (20% Off)

Original Price: ₦333,250

Sales Price: ₦265,000

Where to Buy: Shop PC Place.

The Lenovo 300e is a convertible laptop that’s versatile and practical. Its Intel Celeron N4120 processor easily handles everyday tasks like browsing, word processing, and streaming. The flexible design lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes with ease, making it perfect for students and professionals alike. Whether you’re taking notes in class or watching movies at home, this 2-in-1 laptop has you covered!

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron (22% Off)

Original Price: ₦411,080

Sales Price: ₦321,080

Where to Buy: Shop PC Place.

If you’re on a budget but need a reliable laptop for basic tasks, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a solid choice. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, it’s well-suited for web browsing, document editing, and light multimedia use. This is a straightforward, no-frills laptop that gets the job done—perfect for those who want quality on a budget!

Lenovo V15-IJL Laptop, Intel Celeron N4500 (20% Off)

Original Price: ₦438,625

Sales Price: ₦350,900

Where to Buy: Shop PC Place.

For an everyday laptop, the Lenovo V15-IJL is a great option. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with speeds up to 2.8GHz, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and 256GB SSD storage for snappy performance. Weighing just 1.7 kg, it’s easy to carry around, and it includes Windows 11 Home pre-installed. With Dolby Audio and a large touchpad, you’ll enjoy smooth navigation and good sound quality, making this a well-rounded choice for daily use.