9 Best Baby Shower Gifts for the New Baby and Parents

A baby shower gift should be well thought out and practical. You don't have to break the bank to get a fitting gift for baby and mother . What makes a gift memorable and valuable is how well it blends practical and sentimental value.

Below are a few gifts that will help you stand out at a baby shower and get people to ask you for recommendations.

1. Onesies

Onesies are a baby shower staple. They are easy to purchase and don't require much thinking. There are many cute and comfortable designs, but the gender-neutral customised onesies at Gird have pretty designs that every 0-3-month-old baby should have.

Price: ₦ 7,500 Where to Buy: Shop Gird .

2. Soft Blankets

Soft baby blankets are an essential part of a baby's everyday life. It keeps the little bundles of joy warm and cosy on a calm day.

Price: ₦ 12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Baby Shop .

3. Diaper Bag

With many diaper bag designs on the market, the key is to buy a functional bag. Babies use many different items throughout the day, so a spacious bag with multiple compartments will make a great choice.

Price: ₦ 27,000 Where to Buy: Shop Little Town .

4. Feeding Bottles

Growing up, I found that many parents don't like to use feeding bottles. But at a recent baby shower, the expectant mom appreciated a feeding bottle as a gift. While this is a great baby shower gift, checking with the parents is essential.

Price: ₦ 22,500 Where to Buy: Shop Pleasant Places Baby Lines .

5. Bibs

Babies don't need bibs from the start, but they are an essential item to have at home when they start eating solid food.

What to look for: Bibs come in different sizes, designs, and materials, but when buying one, choose soft, absorbent, and easy-to-clean materials like cotton or muslin. Silicone bibs are equally practical and easy to clean. Ensure it is adjustable and wide enough to cover more areas.

Price: ₦ 12,500 Where to Buy: Shop Pleasant Places Baby Lines .

6. White Noise Machine

A white noise machine improves a baby's sleep by drowning out disruptive sounds. I've cared for babies and understand how draining it is to get them to sleep. This gift will reduce the parents' stress and overwhelm them with gratitude for your thoughtfulness.

Price: 45,000. Where to Buy: Shop Momie and Moi .

7. Baby Monitors

Baby monitors provide safety for the baby and reassurance for the parents. With a baby monitor, parents can see and hear everything around their baby and help closely watch them from anywhere around the house.

Price: ₦ 175,900. Where to Buy: Shop My Wishlist NG .

Baby Shower Gifts for Parents

The baby is the star of the show, but the parents also deserve gifts that will guide them through the parenthood journey.

8. Parenting Books

Parenting books will always be gold, whether it's their first or tenth child. No one is an island of knowledge, and a well-selected parenting book will offer valuable insight and practical tips on navigating parenting.

Price: ₦ 7,000 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

9. Toddlers Meal Cook Books

As babies grow, they are introduced to solid foods. Many parents have found this challenging, but Yemisi Odusanya, a chef and mother of six, has experienced the ups and downs of feeding kids and converted her knowledge into an e-book.

It is available on Selar for ₦ 9,000 to ₦ 13,000. You can also buy a hard copy at Sommas Yummies for ₦ 3,500