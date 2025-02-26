12 Best Gifts To Say Sorry With

It’s never fun being in the doghouse, whether it’s with a friend, partner, or family member. We’ve all been there, and it sucks! The good news is that there’s a way out, and I’m here to help you find it.

The right gift can go a long way in expressing your apology and showing that you care. And what’s better than a single gift? A gift box filled with multiple thoughtful presents!

In this article, I’ll share 12 of the best gifts to say sorry with, as well as some gift box ideas and activities that can help you apologize to your loved ones especially.

Cure Their Hardness With Cupcakes

The aesthetic and culinary appeal of cupcakes makes them a wonderful present to say sorry with. With many designs to choose from, you can easily find the perfect ‘I’m Sorry’ cupcakes for your woman or bestie. Where to Buy: Bizzlescakes Price: A Box of 12 Cupcakes costs ₦22,000.

Everything Happens For A Riesling

An ‘I am Sorry’ Card and Wine are unique and thoughtful gifts for hard-to-shop-for folks. The loving apology message on the wine label makes it a wonderful way to express your feelings and surprise them. It’s a great way to add a special touch to their favourite wine and set the tone for a memorable evening. Where to Buy and Price: Beedee_Gifts (₦18,000) and Rubels and Angels (₦30,000) These prices exclude delivery fees, and both vendors deliver nationwide.

Whisk Him Away

If you need to say sorry to your man, friend, or dad who is a whiskey lover, you can make this memorable with this box. This pick is a personalized gift box containing a Johnnie Walker Whiskey, shot glass, metal bottle opener, customized coaster, and cardholder—enough to whisk him away! Where to Buy: Shop.nessa Price: ₦48,000

Grow Through What You Go Through

This cute and unique gift is the perfect way to say sorry to your partner, especially if they're nature lovers. It is an eye-catching succulent MoonCactus in a ceramic pot, representing growth and a fresh start. Adding a heartfelt card with a personalized message shows your partner how much you care and will help to make things right again.

You might consider this title for your apology message; “I Succ. I’m Sorry” (pun intended, I’m sorry too). Where to Buy: Savvy Gardens. Price: ₦18,200

As Sweet and Bitter as Chocolates

A chocolate box containing a delightful assortment of premium chocolates, including rich, dark, and high-quality milk chocolate, is the ideal gift to appease a woman with a sweet tooth. The mere sight of this delectable chocolate collection calms her and makes her more receptive to your apology. Where to Buy: Luluus Collections Price: ₦30,000

Better Latte Than Never

Sorry for the pun, but here is a perfect gift to say sorry to a coffee lover. This gift box includes two pieces of 200g Nescafé gold, ten pieces of Nescafé 3in1 instant coffee, four pieces of Lindt Swiss Classic hazelnut dark chocolate bar, and a Coffee mug. Enough to get the receiver going every morning for a while! Where to Buy: Gift Box Lagos Price: ₦250,500

The Gentleman Gift Box

Apologize to the gentleman in your life with this gift box containing a few male accessories and goodies to sweeten the deal. Seriously, which man wouldn’t appreciate 300g of Ferrero Rocher chocolate, a Men's leather wallet and sunglasses, and a 20cl Mini Moet? Not me! Where to Buy: Gift Box Lagos Price: ₦201,000

Soothe Her Soul

Show her body a little love with this Spa Day Gift Box. If your woman, friend, or sister is too busy for a spa date, treat her to a home spa with this gift box containing self-care products. The thoughtfulness behind this gift will make her feel loved and open to your apology! Where to Buy: Celebrations.com.ng Price: ₦54,720

Thousands of Thoughts, Thousands of Loves

A personalized journal book makes a thoughtful gift for your man, woman, or friend. It provides a space for them to write down their feelings and things that bother them about you. Plus, it is a great way to improve communication and strengthen your relationship. Where to Buy: Dayari.ng Price: ₦20,000 for a book set.

Indulge Your Senses

Want to show you care and get back in good graces? A couples massage is a great way to do both! It'll help you both chill out, de-stress and enjoy quality time together. Where to Buy: Oriki Spa Packages and Prices: Euphoria for Two for 150 Minutes (₦49,500 per person), Just the Two of Us for 90 Minutes (₦50,750 per person), and Spa Date for Two Couples Package for 165 Minutes (₦73,500 per person).

Take A Journey To Inner Harmony

A change of scenery helps you chill and de-stress and makes for much-needed quality time. Visit any of our staycation recommendations to create lasting memories and strengthen your bond. Focus on your partner during the trip to show them how much they mean to you.

Lock Up, Make Up

This activity is an affordable and intimate option to get back in their good books. If your man, woman, or bestie prefers an evening of deep convos over wine or an indoor romantic date, you can go the extra mile with a movie or game night, “cook-a-thon,” indoor picnic, or an at-home wine tasting with them.