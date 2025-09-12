For the longest time, I always used to hear about day creams and night creams, and I was sort of confused because aren’t they all just moisturisers? Don’t they all do the same thing? Well, technically, they all hydrate the skin, but they’re still slightly different. Most skincare routines follow these steps: cleanse , tone , serum , moisturiser , sunscreen . Some people use the same products day and night, and some use more products at night since the body rests at night and the skin can really absorb and retain all the moisture. But do you actually need to buy a separate cream for the morning and another for the evening? Let’s break it down.

What Exactly Is a Day Cream?

Think of day cream as your skin’s shield for the day ahead. It’s designed to sit under your makeup (if you wear any) without feeling too heavy, and most importantly, it’s formulated to protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays. Common ingredients in day creams: SPF (sun protection factor) : Many day creams include sunscreen, which helps protect the skin from sunburn, premature ageing, and even skin cancer. If your moisturiser doesn’t have SPF, you’ll still need to apply a separate sunscreen.



Antioxidants (like vitamin C or green tea extract) : These protect your skin from free radicals, which are unstable molecules from the sun, pollution, and smoke that can damage skin cells.



Lightweight hydrators (like hyaluronic acid or glycerin): These keep the skin moisturised without making it greasy during the day. Day creams are typically lighter in texture, so your skin feels comfortable throughout the day without clogging your pores or making your makeup slide off. READ ALSO: Why Your Skin Looks Worse Before It Gets Better (and When That’s Normal)

Day Creams That Are Worth Trying Out

1. Isntree Green Tea Fresh Emulsion

This lotion keeps the skin’s oil and water levels balanced, which is especially good if you tend to get oily in the T-zone but still have dry patches elsewhere. Green tea is a natural antioxidant, and it helps fight off skin-damaging free radicals from pollution and UV rays. It’s also calming, so it reduces redness and irritation. Other soothing and nourishing extras include Centella Asiatica (Cica) for calming inflamed or stressed skin, and willow bark extract for gentle exfoliation. It also contains blueberry and evening primrose extracts to support skin repair. This moisturiser is lightweight, non-greasy, and clinically proven to be non-irritating. It’s recommended for combination and oily skin.

2. Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Gel Cream

Hyaluronic acid is a “moisture magnet,” as it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. This cream uses five different molecular sizes, so hydration doesn’t just sit on the surface but also sinks deeper into the skin layers. That means longer-lasting hydration and plumper-looking skin. It also contains argan oil, squalene, centella asiatica, chamomile, and betaine to calm irritation, strengthen sensitive skin, and restore the skin barrier.

3. Garnier SkinActive 2-in-1 Brightening Serum Cream (Vitamin C)

This cream is a hybrid: part serum, part moisturiser, with built-in SPF. Vitamin C is famous for brightening dull skin, evening out dark spots, and giving that fresh “just-woke-up” glow. It contains lemon and grapefruit extracts, which are natural sources of vitamin C and antioxidants for a brighter complexion. Due to the SPF Filters in it, it protects the skin from UVA/UVB rays to prevent sun damage and premature ageing. This is an all-in-one morning cream that gives you hydration, sun protection, and brightness in a single step.

What About Night Creams?

Night cream, on the other hand, is like your skin’s repair team working the night shift. At night, your skin isn’t busy protecting itself from the sun or pollution, so it switches into recovery mode by repairing damage and generating new cells. Night creams are designed to support this natural process. Common ingredients in night creams: Retinol (vitamin A) : A powerhouse ingredient that helps boost collagen, smooth fine lines, and speed up cell turnover. Retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, so it’s usually reserved for nighttime use.



Peptides : These are small chains of amino acids that help strengthen the skin barrier and encourage firmness.



Ceramides and oils (like shea butter, jojoba oil, or squalane) : These richer ingredients lock in moisture and repair the skin’s barrier while you sleep.



Niacinamide: Helps calm inflammation, reduce redness, and improve overall skin texture. Night creams are often thicker and more nourishing than day creams, giving your skin that extra dose of hydration and repair while you’re tucked up in bed. READ ALSO: Vaseline Just Dropped 2 Shimmer Oils for Golden, Glowing Skin

Night Creams That Are Worth Trying Out

1. Good Molecules Gentle Retinol Cream

This cream is recommended for beginners as it contains just enough retinol to kick-start cell turnover (fresher, smoother, younger-looking skin over time), without the harsh side effects. To make it gentler and more effective, it also contains bakuchiol, which is a plant-based alternative to retinol that boosts its effects but reduces irritation. Some of its other ingredients are grapeseed oil and allantoin, which nourish and hydrate the skin. This cream can serve as an introduction to retinol if you’ve been scared of peeling or redness.

2. The Inkey List Peptide Moisturiser

This moisturiser contains peptides, which are like little messengers that tell your skin to make more collagen. Since collagen production slows as we age, peptides can help firm up the skin, reduce sagging, and soften fine lines. Other ingredients in it that are worth noting are shea butter, vitamin E, and Betaine. This moisturiser is rich enough for daily use and ideal if your main concern is early signs of ageing or loss of firmness.

3. Uncover I Am Smooth Argan Hydrating Moisturiser

This moisturiser from Nigerian brand Uncover is a multitasker because it hydrates, protects, and brightens. Some ingredients it has include: Squalane (3%): A natural oil that mimics your skin’s natural sebum by keeping it soft and supple without clogging pores.



Niacinamide (2%): Helps fade dark spots, controls oil production, and strengthens the skin barrier.



Argan Oil (1%): Rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, nourishes and heals the skin.



Hyaluronic Acid (various forms): Provides deep hydration and plumps the skin.



Moringa Extract: An antioxidant that detoxifies and helps protect from environmental pollutants. It’s formulated for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. It won’t overwhelm your skin but will still give you that healthy glow.

Do You Really Need Both?

Here’s the truth: you don’t have to use two different creams. A good basic moisturiser can work for both day and night as long as you’re still protecting your skin from the sun in the morning with a separate SPF. But if you want to target specific skin concerns, like wrinkles, dullness, or dryness, having a day cream and a night cream can make a difference. Day creams are all about protection and comfort throughout the day.

Night creams are about repair and deeper nourishment when your skin is resting. So, if your skincare goals are simple and you just want hydration, one moisturiser plus sunscreen will do the job. If you’re keen on anti-ageing, brightening, or barrier repair, then investing in both can give your skin that extra edge.