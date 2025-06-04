You're already familiar with the health benefits of carrots, but are you familiar with the beauty of carrot seed oil for your skin ? Found in many face oils, serums, and natural treatments for the skin, carrot seed oil has gained popularity for its supposed wonders: age-fighting, acne-fighting, repairing and protecting the skin barrier, and even sun protection without SPF . But are all the claims about it true? And what is the difference between carrot seed oil and regular carrot oil? Why is carrot seed oil different from the carrot oil that you have previously heard of?

Let’s break down the facts about this golden oil and what to keep in mind before adding it to your skincare regimen.

Carrot seed oil is not carrot oil. Carrot seed oil is a distilled essential oil extracted from wild carrot seeds, possessing antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative properties. It's usually mixed with a carrier oil, like jojoba or sweet almond oil.

Carrot Seed Essential Oil

Carrot oil, on the other hand, is usually a macerated oil, made by soaking carrots in vegetable oil. It’s still great for skin and hair, but doesn’t offer the same concentrated power as carrot seed oil. Price: ₦3,700, Where To Buy: Shop Blomera Essential Oils .

Here are some benefits of carrot seed oil:

It Brightens Dull, Uneven Skin If you’ve been struggling with dull skin, dark patches, or hyperpigmentation from sun exposure or post-acne marks (which are common among melanin-rich skin), carrot seed oil might be your skin’s new best friend. Its natural beta-carotene content helps rejuvenate skin cells and boost radiance without bleaching your skin.



Natural SPF Boost (But Not a Sunscreen) Carrot seed oil does have a natural SPF component, thanks to the antioxidant-rich formula. It possesses substances like carotol and limonene that shield the skin from UV-induced ageing. While it won't be a substitute for sunscreen, using it beneath your SPF or mixing a few drops into your body oil can give your skin that extra bit of help, especially if you live in sunny places like Abuja or Port Harcourt.



Fights Ageing and Wrinkles Carrot seed oil contains lots of vitamin A, vitamin E, and helpful antioxidants that fight free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that kill skin cells and speed up ageing When used consistently, carrot seed oil can help soften fine lines, reduce wrinkles, and support your skin's youthful elasticity. It’s perfect for mature skin or anyone looking to maintain a smooth, plump complexion, especially if you’re approaching 30 and want to age gracefully with a little help.

Heals Dry, Flaky Skin (Yes, Even Eczema) If you experience dry patches, eczema, or irritated skin, especially during the harmattan, carrot seed oil is a natural soothing agent. It has anti-inflammatory ingredients that calm redness and itchiness. Combined with a highly nourishing carrier oil like avocado or argan oil, it provides long-term hydration without clogging your pores. For people with sensitive skin who struggle to find products that won't break them out or burn them (particularly after having gone through chemical-laden lightening creams), carrot seed oil is a gentler, more hydrating alternative.

Promotes Healthy Hair Growth Carrot seed oil is not only a saviour for the skin, but a wonder for hair too. It doesn't matter if your scalp has dried out and flaked, or over-tight braids or wigs have destroyed your hairline; it can be the solution to stimulating the scalp, soothing inflammation, and encouraging hair growth when applied as a diluted product. The oil nourishes your roots and strengthens strands of hair, leading to fewer breakages and healthier hair over time. Mix a few drops into your leave-in conditioner, massage it straight into your scalp, or mix it into your weekly oil treatment.

Fights Acne Without Drying Your Skin In contrast to some treatments that dry out the skin, carrot seed oil is non-comedogenic (it will not clog your pores). It is antibacterial and antifungal, and it slows down breakouts while keeping your skin richly nourished and in balance. It’s especially beneficial for individuals with hormonal acne, heat rash, or occasional breakouts. A few drops do wonders; just put them on areas of concern at night (after a skin test) and let the oil do its magic.

Gentle Enough for Face and Body One of the most remarkable things about carrot seed oil is that it's not limited to a few specific areas.



You can use it on your face, neck, elbows, knees, and even your feet. If your skin tends to turn dull or grayish during the dry season, blending carrot seed oil with your body oil can restore your skin’s natural colour and texture.

Using Carrot Seed Oil Safely

Due to its strength as an essential oil, it is always recommended to dilute it with a carrier oil before applying it to your skin or scalp. Some safe carrier oils to mix it with are: Jojoba oil

Almond oil

Olive oil

Avocado oil

Grapeseed oil A safe amount is 3-5 drops of carrot seed essential oil to a tablespoon of carrier oil. You can even add a little to your regular moisturiser, lotion, or hair cream.

If it’s your first time using it, do a patch test on the inside of your wrist or the back of your ear before applying it to your face. If your beauty routine needs a glow-up, and you’re tired of overly complicated skincare that doesn’t suit your climate or skin type, carrot seed oil is worth a try.