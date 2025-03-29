Where to Get Classy Abayas for Less Than 50K

In a day or two, Muslims everywhere will wish each other ‘ Eid Mubarak! ’ Men, women, and children will step out in their finest outfits to celebrate in style. But is it really Eid if the praying ground is not adorned with colorful Abayas, dazzling in the sunlight? Imagine after a whole month of fasting, only to realize you can’t rock a beaded, stoned or even plain abaya because prices have skyrocketed and nothing fits your budget. Painful, right?

Well, lucky for you, I’ve got mine sorted. In the spirit of Eid and brotherhood/sisterhood, I'm here to plug you into the best spot to get gorgeous abayas under 50k so we can all slay this Eid.

Many vendors offer very stylish abayas at competitive prices. As you already know, many vendors will sell some of their items at discounted prices during this festive period, so it would be wise of you to take advantage. While shopping , I found some vendors with nice abayas that you may want to check out.



Abi Abaya Camp is serving luxury on a budget! Most of the abayas here are under ₦50k, and trust me, they’re not just your everyday basics. These pieces are elegant, stylish, and easy on the wallet. Check out this sleek Luxury Dubai Abaya with Shella:

Price: ₦43,000 Where To Buy: Shop: Abi Abaya Camp.

Shop and Slay With NR is bringing the florals! If you’re a fan of flower embroidery, this is your playground. Most of their abayas cost about ₦40k. Lucky you! Price: ₦43,000 Where To Buy: Shop: Shop and Slay With NR

Shopping for yourself and your Habibi? Hajjo NG has both abayas and jalabias at budget-friendly prices. Don’t miss their Khadoor Emirate and Moroccan Jalabia—luxury vibes at ₦43k. Price: ₦43,000 Where To Buy: Shop: Hajjo NG

Look at this Rasha Abaya in brown. This full-length, flowy, comfortable fit can be dry cleaned or machine washed.

It features intricate bead embroidery, a pleated bottom, and a matching belt for a cinched silhouette.

Price: ₦35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Habeebat.

The Lila Abaya is serving in this dreamy shade of pink. Made from soft, flowy Niddah fabric with a relaxed fit, it’s comfort and style. The subtle stone appliqué adds just the right amount of sparkle because why not? Wear it, twirl in it, own it. It’s cool with both dry cleaning and machine washing.

Price: ₦ 35,000. Where To Buy: Shop Habeebat.

For those who love to feel what they are buying, visiting local markets is a good idea. There are quite a few of them in Lagos. One exciting thing about visiting a local market is the bargaining advantage it offers. Balogun Market is one of the popular markets in Lagos for its variety of options. The best place to get your Eid outfit here for a competitive price is the Idumota Mosque—it’s the hub for Islamic items. Many vendors here sell the same thing, hence the competition.

Oshodi: If you’re good at bargaining prices, you can walk away with a gorgeous abaya for less than 50k.

Local Islamic Stores: Many stores, especially around mosques, sell quality abayas at fair prices. An example of this is the Moshalashi Alahaja in Agege. You can get your abayas here at a reasonable price.

The smartest way to save money this season and still rock a quality abaya? Buy in bulk! Hear me out; if your sisters, cousins, friends, neighbors, or even colleagues need abayas, team up and buy from a wholesaler. Bulk orders come with discounts, and when you split the cost, everyone wins. Genius, right?

Tips For Shopping Smart

Set a budget and stick to it. Eid should not leave you broke.

Compare prices from different vendors before making a purchase.

Order early to avoid a last-minute price hike.

Check return & refund policies when shopping online, just in case.

Eid is around the corner, which means it’s time to slay on a budget. No more “I’ll just wear what I wore last year” excuses! We’ve done the work and found the best stores for stunning, affordable abayas and jalabias, so all that’s left is for you to shop. And if you snag a good deal? Don’t be a gatekeeper. Share with your friends.