7 Ways to Stay Fit Without a Gym Membership

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans tells us there are many benefits to staying fit, like boosting your energy and endurance, sleeping better, keeping the weight off, and even lowering the risk of death.

Despite these health benefits, not everyone who wants to get or stay fit has the time or money for a gym membership . And when you add in extra costs like transportation and personal trainers, it can be even more discouraging. If you’re short on time and cash, it’s easy to feel like you're not getting anywhere with your fitness goals. Fortunately, there are alternative ways to stay fit without a gym membership.

This article explores some of these options, allowing you to achieve your fitness goals regardless of your budget or schedule.

Sidenote: As a fitness enthusiast, I’ve found that staying in shape doesn’t have to be about the gym. My secret? EAT LESS & MOVE MORE—pretty simple. And that’s the foundation for most tips you’ll find here.

Walk It Out

Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows that just three hours of walking per week can positively impact overall body weight, BMI, and waist size in adults under 50. So ditch the chair and get moving! Take a stroll with your dog, your kids, or your partner. If you need to be on the phone, make it a habit to walk and talk at home and work.

Fill At Home

Home workouts are a great alternative to gym memberships. Thankfully, many fitness coaches share bodyweight exercise routines on social media that can be done anywhere, anytime—no equipment needed. These routines, like the “ Complete 20-Minute Full Body Workout by Thenx, ” are simple yet effective ways to burn calories and improve flexibility, balance, and strength.

Step It Up

It’s high time you ditch the elevator and ‘step it up.’ Start gradually by taking the stairs for a few floors and using the elevator for the rest, especially in tall buildings. As your fitness improves, increase the number of floors you climb until you can comfortably take the stairs all the way. This simple change can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. Additionally, stair climbing strengthens bones, burns calories, and relieves stress.

Dance The Calories Away

Want to get fit and have fun? Dancing is your answer! It’s a great way to express yourself and get a killer workout simultaneously. You can burn many calories – we’re talking up to 250 in just 30 minutes! That’s like going for a jog but way more fun. Plus, it’s a great stress reliever and can totally boost your mood. And the best part? You can find many free dance workout videos online or reference our recommended Afrobeats playlist and get your groove on in your living room.

Pick Up The Ball

If your schedule makes it difficult to maintain a consistent workout routine, consider playing a sport you can play whenever you have free time. Regular participation in sports such as swimming, tennis, squash, and badminton offers numerous health benefits, including maintaining healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels, boosting immunity, and improving blood circulation.

Time To Throw Your Hat In The Ring

There are tons of martial arts to choose from—think kickboxing, mixed martial arts, kalarippayattu, and boxing. Learning one of these can help you stay fit and teach you how to hold your own in a fight!

Breathe In, Breathe Out

Meditation is a super chill exercise you can do anywhere without special equipment or gym memberships. It's awesome for your mind, body, and soul and a great choice to deal with anxiety, pain, depression, emotional issues, insomnia, and stress.

Find a quiet spot in your house to chill undisturbed for around 20 minutes. Meditation boosts your dopamine, serotonin, and melatonin levels, leaving you feeling calm, happy, and content.