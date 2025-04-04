Tinubu to drop Shettima in 2027? APC breaks silence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations of a rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, refuting claims that the president is considering a new running mate for the 2027 elections.

Despite Tinubu not officially declaring his bid for re-election, party loyalists have begun rallying support for a potential second term.

However, recent reports of discord between Tinubu and Shettima have been described as baseless by party officials.

Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, APC’s National Director of Publicity, rejected the rumours, labeling them as “beer-parlour discussions” lacking any credible basis.

“This is pure speculation without foundation. These are beer-parlour discussions that should not be taken seriously,” Ibrahim stated.

He added that any decision to replace the vice president would require extensive consultation with key stakeholders rather than unilateral action.

Meanwhile, political stakeholders from Nigeria’s North Central geopolitical zone have renewed their demand for either the presidency or vice presidency in the 2027 elections.

At a press conference in Abuja, leaders from Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states, led by Prof. Nghargbu K’tso, called on major political parties to zone their presidential or vice-presidential tickets to the region.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the stakeholders argued that if the APC grants Tinubu the “right of first refusal” for the presidential ticket, the vice-presidential slot should be allocated to the North Central.

Prof. K’tso highlighted the region’s political marginalisation since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, noting that it has never produced a democratically elected president or vice president.

“Of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, only North Central and South East have not occupied the positions of president or vice president in the past 26 years of the Fourth Republic,” he stated, adding that the North Central’s case is worse than that of the South East, which produced Dr. Alex Ekwueme as vice president from 1979 to 1983.

However, the APC has dismissed the North Central’s demands, calling them premature and unrealistic.

Ibrahim described the request as “dead on arrival,” arguing that the region’s electoral contribution is lower compared to zones like the North West.