Pray for Tinubu for Nigeria's peace and stability - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and the country's peace, stability, and progress as Ramadan ends.

Shettima called on Friday during the closing ceremony of the Tafsir (Quranic reading) for Ramadan at the State House Mosque in Abuja.

He noted that prayer remains the believer’s fortress, a sanctuary where hopes are nurtured and destinies are shaped.

The Vice President sought prayers for God to grant the President wisdom and strength to guide the country towards peace, unity, and prosperity.

“It is our greatest weapon against despair and the most potent armour for those entrusted with leadership.

“In this spirit, I urge everyone to continue praying for our beloved nation and the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu.

“May Allah grant him wisdom, strength, and resolve to steer our great nation towards peace, unity, and prosperity.

“May He protect him from harm, fortify his heart with courage, and guide his every effort in service to Nigerians,” he prayed.

Shettima reminded the gathering that governance is a collective responsibility and not solely the burden of government.

He emphasised that religious leaders are crucial in shaping values and guiding society’s moral conscience.

“Their service reminds us of the ideals that must define us: integrity, justice, and an unyielding commitment to the welfare of others.

“To them, we owe our deepest gratitude,” Shettima stated.

He urged Muslims to embody the values of Ramadan — sacrifice, discipline, and love — in their daily lives.

He stressed that as Ramadan ends, its essence must not be forgotten.

“The days of devotion, self-restraint, and reflection must not be confined to Ramadan alone. They must illuminate the path we walk every day.

“Fasting has taught us sacrifice and discipline and awakened a profound empathy.

“It has reminded us of the struggles of the less privileged, the hunger of the destitute, and our responsibilities toward those in need.

“As Ramadan ends, we must ask: What have we gained if we return to habits of neglect, indifference, and discord?

“The test of faith is not how we worship during Ramadan, but how we embody its values afterward.

“Let us carry the spirit of this sacred month into our daily lives. Let us extend kindness, offer generosity, and radiate love where there is division.

“Let us be ambassadors of Islam not only in public but also in our private moments, embodying the goodness that defines our faith,” he said.

The Vice President prayed for Allah to deepen Nigerians’ sense of duty to the nation and one another.

“May He make Nigeria a land of peace, unity, and enduring prosperity. May He grant us the fortitude to serve with sincerity and wisdom to lead with compassion.”

Shettima thanked the State House Mosque leadership for their dedication in making this year’s Tafsir and Iftar a success.

The Vice President also conveyed Tinubu’s heartfelt appreciation to the Mosque team for their efforts.

“May Allah’s infinite mercy and blessings descend upon us all. May He accept our fasts, strengthen our faith, and reward us abundantly.

“May He bless Nigeria, the Federal Republic, and guide us towards a future of peace, justice, and progress,” Shettima prayed.

In his closing prayers, Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar, prayed for Tinubu’s administration.