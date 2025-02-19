Edo Assembly sacks all political appointees with immediate effect

On Wednesday, the Edo House of Assembly immediately relieved all political appointees attached to members of the house of their appointments.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, announced their sack during a plenary in Benin.

Agbebaku noted that the decision was taken collectively by the 24 members of the House and added that the political appointees who were sacked would be paid their February salaries.

He listed the appointees as special advisers (SAs) and senior special Advisers (SSAs), among others.

The Speaker said the members appointed the appointees upon assumption of the Eight Assembly in June 2023.

“I think it is two years now, and I think the House has graciously agreed that those sets of appointees, SAs and SSAs should be relieved of their appointments today, February 19.”