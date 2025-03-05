Chief Ossai Ossai, a former House of Representatives member, has explained that he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join President Bola Tinubu in building the country.

He made this statement on Wednesday in Abuja after the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, officially welcomed him into the APC.

Ossai, who previously represented Ndokwa East in the House, expressed confidence that his entrance into the APC, along with other influential figures from the PDP in Delta, would weaken the party in the state.

He mentioned that the defection of key PDP figures, including Sen. Ned Nwoko, would significantly diminish the party’s influence in the region.

He described President Tinubu as his mentor and role model, dating back to his time in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos, and called him a “grand master of politics.”

He emphasised that he could only join a party whose programmes aligned with his political views and declared his readiness to collaborate with Tinubu and the APC to advance the country.

“I have come to join the political grand master whom I have followed over the years as a role model to add to whatever he is doing to better this nation,” Ossai said.

Ossai also stated that there was no division within the APC in Delta, as some had suggested, but acknowledged the existence of caucuses, which he intended to unite to ensure the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

“Tinubu is shaping the direction of the country, and I want to join him in doing that.

“I have left the PDP; it is behind me now. I am for Nigeria, not for political parties.

“I have come to join the APC to build the country in the interest of all,” he added.

Having served as a lawmaker under the PDP platform for three terms, Ossai explained that the party’s structure had deteriorated.

He confirmed that he had received an APC membership card and attended APC senatorial meetings, marking his formal entry into the party.

Ossai also pledged to abide by the rules and constitution governing the APC.

He expressed his commitment to championing the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Delta.

He highlighted the agricultural sector as a key area benefiting Nigerians under President Tinubu’s administration.

The APC National Secretary, while receiving Ossai, congratulated him for joining the party.