Anambra 2025: Winner emerges in PDP guber primary

Jude Ezenwafor has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

The party’s primary was held on Tuesday, April 8, at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka. Ezenwafor, the sole aspirant, was declared the winner.

Announcing the results, Chijioke Onwubuya, chairman of the state governorship election congress committee, said Ezenwafor secured 798 ‘yes’ votes, while 26 ballots were invalid.

He noted that 853 delegates were accredited out of 999 on the list.

“By the power vested in me and in line with PDP rules, I hereby declare Jude Ezenwafor our candidate,” Onwubuya said, stressing that the process adhered to the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

In his acceptance speech, Ezenwafor assured party members of his commitment to returning PDP to power in Anambra.

“If you support me, the dream will come true. They say PDP is dead, but I will prove them wrong. Our journey to Government House has begun,” he declared.

State PDP Chairman Chidi Chidebe described the party as rejuvenated, united, and ready for victory, stating that Anambra regrets rejecting PDP in the past.

“Many who left the party have returned after disappointing experiences elsewhere. PDP remains Nigeria’s most liberal platform that built today’s core governance structures,” Chidebe said.