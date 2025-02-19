Anambra guber: PDP pegs nomination, expression of interest forms at N40m

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pegged nomination and expression of interest forms for the Anambra governorship election at N40 million.

This is contained in a letter by Mr Umar Bature, the PDP National Organising Secretary to the party’s Chairman in Anambra, Mr Chidi Chidebe.

The letter was titled: “Release of Timetable and Schedule of Activities.”

Bature stated that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra.

He also stated that the NWC pegged the nomination form at N35 million and expression of interest at Five million Naira.

“It is important to draw your attention to the new highlights according to the approved timetable.

“The fees for the nomination and expression of interest have been reviewed upward to reflect the current economic situation in the country. To this effect, please find below the current approved fees:

“Three-man ad hoc delegate form N50,000; National delegate form-N150,000; expression of interest form five million Naira; and nomination form N35 million.

“However, pursuant to the Constitution of our party, female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities are exempted from paying for nomination forms.

“Also, youths below 40 years are to purchase expression of interest forms but with a 50 per cent discount on nomination form,” Bature stated.

According to Bature the sales of nomination and expression of interest forms will begin from Feb. 24 to March 5.

He also disclosed that the screening of aspirants would hold on March 11, ward congress March 20, local government area congresses – March 27 and party primaries on April 5.

Bature directed the state party chairman to begin all necessary preparations for a smooth and hitch-free conduct of congresses in line with the Constitution and Guidelines of the PDP.

Also copied in the letter were Sen. Adolphus Wabara, Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Umar Iliya Damagum, acting PDP National Chairman; Taofeek Arapaja, Deputy National Chairman (South) and Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State.