Anambra PDP crisis deepens as party officials demand nullification of congress

In a fresh twist to the internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, 14 elected Ward and Local Government Area (LGA) executives have petitioned the party’s National Chairman, urging the nullification of the state congress conducted on 23rd October 2024.

The group demands a fresh congress, citing a court ruling invalidating the previous exercise.

The executives, represented by their lawyer, Egwuaba Reuben Esq., submitted a letter dated 15th January 2025 to the party leadership.

In the letter, they referenced a ruling by Hon. Justice S.B. Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, which annulled the October 2024 congress and mandated using the authentic delegate list for any future congress.

“The court set aside the state congress for using a delegate list that excluded our clients, who are the duly elected Ward and LGA executives,” the letter stated. “Despite this ruling, the party has failed to comply, undermining the principles of the rule of law.”

The letter emphasised the party’s responsibility to uphold justice and democracy and urged the leadership to organise a fresh congress to rectify the anomaly.

“We trust the PDP as a law-abiding institution. We urge you to ensure compliance with the court’s directive and conduct a new congress using our clients’ delegate list,” it added.

The petitioners highlighted that the party’s National Working Committee had established an appeal committee to address grievances.

This committee, chaired by Hon. Barr. Musa Elayo nullified the October congress and recommended a fresh election using the valid delegate list.

However, the party has yet to act on this recommendation.

The affected LGAs include Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Idemili South, Ihiala, Nnewi South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba North, Orumba South, and Oyi.

“The refusal to implement the court’s ruling and the appeal committee’s recommendation undermines the party’s credibility and democratic values,” the lawyer concluded.