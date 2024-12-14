After taking Edo, Cross River, APC's next target is Rivers - Ganduje declares

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared the ruling party's intention to foray into Rivers State by the time the 2027 general elections come around.

Traditionally, the oil-rich state is known as the dominant ground of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), whose governorship candidates have won all elections in the state since 1999.

The opposition party also boasts the record of winning Rivers in all but the 2023 presidential election, in which the APC flag-bearer, President Bola Tinubu miraculously emerged as the winner.

Speaking during the inauguration of Tony Okocha and 22 individuals as executive members of APC in the state on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Ganduje noted that his party had made an incursion into the oil-rich region.

He referenced the APC's successes in Cross Rivers State during Muhammadu Buhari's presidency and Edo State under President Tinubu as signs of progress .

“You are from the South-South geo-political zone where the zone was dominated by the PDP. But you are fully aware that during the Buhari administration, we were able to take one state, Cross River, from the PDP.

“And in the present President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, we were able to win squarely in Edo State. Out of six states in the zone, we have recovered two. Rivers State is our target. Rivers, we are here for you. Rivers, you are on the way,” he said.

Ganduje rallies Rivers APC

The APC chair urged the new executive members to work in unison, expand the party's membership base, and entrench internal democracy.

“I’d like to congratulate the newly elected members of our state executive. Traditionally in APC, the inauguration of a state chapter is usually done at the state headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

“But as part of the change that we are introducing, we decided to inaugurate these elected executive members here in Rivers so that our party is rooted to the grassroots; so that there is no dichotomy between the national executive and the state exco," he said.

Ganduje, a former Kano State Governor, also tasked the state executives to be aggressive with grassroots mobilisation and adopt effective conflict resolution.

“We are all working together and we don’t feel reluctant even to go to the ward level and undertake our function that is for APC. Therefore, the state is our constituency. We need to embrace the state. We need to be in contact with the state. We need to be in harmony with the state.

“As members and leaders of our party in the state, you know your basic responsibilities, your functions as spelt out by the constitution of our great party. You have to ensure that there is internal democracy. You’re to ensure that you look for new entrants into the party and look for members into the party.