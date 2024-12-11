Tinubu is focused, can’t be distracted with talks about 2027 presidency - Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media to President Bola Tinubu has said that the president can’t be distracted about talks on the 2027 presidential election.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat.

He said for now, President Tinubu was focused on governance and delivering on his mandate and promises to Nigerians.

He said he would therefore not be distracted by political comments ahead of the 2027 presidential election, adding that he was very focused on issues that bother Nigerians to bring them out of hunger.

He assured that Tinubu was working to ensure that agriculture brought about the expected revolution and that Nigerians were able to deal with their everyday challenges.

“So the time for politicking is not yet, and when that time comes, we are going to be ready for everyone.

“The president’s agenda, which is working well, is what will naturally endear Nigerians to vote for him for the second term. He is more than eminently qualified constitutionally to contest for the second term in office.

“And God willing, if God gives him life and health, we do hope that he will run his cause as provided by the Constitution,” Bwala said.

On if the APC was jittery that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the just concluded Ghana presidential election, he said such could not happen now in Nigeria.

This, he said, was especially because Nigerians were seeing what the Tinubu-led administration was doing.

According to him, Nigerians only care about what they are confronted with every day, irrespective of political affiliations.

“They don’t care whether you are white or black skinned or whatever, as long as what matters to them on their dinner table is dealt with,” he said.

The Presidential Aide expressed optimism that Nigerians would always stay with Tinubu because he had been receiving commendations from every part of the country.

Bwala who was appointed on Nov. 14, debunked insinuations that he had been sidelined in the presidency, saying he had been carrying out the assignment he was appointed for without hindrance.

Bwala was the spokesman of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.