Why Tinubu might lose 2027 presidency - APC chieftain

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ismael Ahmed, has raised doubts about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to secure re-election in 2027, citing critical factors such as economic hardships and political losses.

Speaking on the Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, Ahmed remarked that the current political climate poses significant challenges for the president.

Reflecting on Tinubu's 2023 electoral performance, Ahmed pointed to Kano State, where Tinubu faced a major setback.

“It will be a difficult one, it will be a difficult election. He lost Kano State the last time,” Ahmed said.

The APC chieftain also emphasised the pressing economic challenges confronting Nigerians, largely attributed to Tinubu's reform initiatives.

While acknowledging the necessity of the reforms, Ahmed urged the government to prioritise reviving the economy to alleviate citizens' hardships.

“It is a difficult period. Let’s not sugarcoat it,” he stated, adding that even President Tinubu has acknowledged the tough times.

Ahmed underscored the importance of focusing on Nigerians' realities rather than painting overly optimistic pictures.

Ahmed expressed concerns about the timeline for achieving Tinubu's “Renewed Hope Agenda,” noting its critical role in regaining public confidence.

He reiterated that addressing the economic downturn is key to improving Tinubu’s chances in 2027.