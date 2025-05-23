Lagos emerges world’s fastest-growing tech city in 2025

Lagos has emerged as the fastest-growing tech city in the world for 2025, outpacing global contenders like Istanbul and Pune, according to a new report by Netherlands-based research firm Dealroom.

The Global Tech Ecosystem Index 2025, released this week, highlights Lagos’ rapid ascent in the global tech landscape. It cites its role as home to five unicorns—Interswitch, Flutterwave, Jumia, OPay, and Moniepoint—as a key driver of growth.

“This year, Lagos (#1) is topping the list, having created 5 unicorns and grown its ecosystem valuation 11.6x since 2017 despite a smaller economy,” Dealroom noted in the report.

The firm added that Lagos, along with other fast-rising hubs, is fueling “a new generation of tech companies” across emerging markets.

In a close second and third place were Istanbul, Turkey, and Pune, India—cities also experiencing significant growth in their startup scenes.

However, Lagos stood out for the speed and scale of its transformation over the past eight years.

Industry analysts say Lagos’ rise reflects both the resilience and innovation of Nigeria’s tech sector, which continues to attract venture capital and international interest despite economic challenges.

The report reinforces Nigeria’s position as a leading tech player in Africa and underscores the increasing global relevance of ecosystems beyond traditional tech powerhouses like Silicon Valley and London.