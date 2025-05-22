Crime surge in Lagos as Ikeja, Island, Lekki top list

The Lagos State Government has named Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Lekki as the top three areas with the highest crime rates in the state, citing fresh data from the Lagos State Criminal Information System (LCIS).

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), disclosed this during a ministerial briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, marking the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term.

“Between January 2024 and May 2025, the top three crime locations in Lagos State were Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Lekki,” Pedro announced, pointing to a troubling trend in the state’s bustling commercial and residential districts.

READ ALSO: FCT police identify 17 criminal hotspots in Abuja

The LCIS report also reveals a staggering 74,962 recorded criminal cases and inmates across Lagos from 2018 to May 2025. Pedro expressed deep concern over the strain this has placed on the state’s correctional system.

“Our correctional facilities are currently operating at 106 per cent capacity. As of May 2025, we have 9,096 inmates, far exceeding the designed capacity of the facilities,” he said.

He noted that the LCIS has been instrumental in managing these challenges, describing it as a “transformative initiative” that aims to digitise criminal justice processes and support more effective, data-driven policies.

READ ALSO: FCT records significant drop in kidnappings and crimes in 2024