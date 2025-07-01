ECOWAS parliament pushes for legal framework on AI in education across West Africa

The ECOWAS Parliament has called for the development of a robust legal framework to govern Artificial Intelligence (AI) across West Africa, with a particular focus on digital transformation in the education sector.

Speaking at the opening of a decentralised meeting of the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Education, Science, and Digital Innovation in Dakar, Senegal, ECOWAS Parliament Speaker Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, represented by Second Deputy Speaker Adjaratou Coulibaly, stated that the region must urgently adopt new learning models aligned with global technological trends.

“Our subregion must embrace digital transformation and innovation, especially in education, to prepare for the future.

“We hope this meeting provides a strong recommendation towards establishing a community legal framework on artificial intelligence,” she stated.

Referencing the Protocol on Education and Training adopted in 2003 to harmonise academic standards across member states, Ibrahima highlighted ongoing challenges, including outdated educational models, poor infrastructure, and slow digital adoption in some countries.

“If Africa wants to join the global knowledge economy, every child must access digital tools from school,” she emphasised.

She also warned: “We must ask: what happens when AI replaces teachers? How do we humanise education?”

Guirassy Urges Region to Become AI Creators, Not Just Users

Also addressing the participants, Senegal’s Minister of National Education, Moustapha Guirassy, advocated for Africa not only to use but also to lead in AI development and regulation.

“We must become creators and regulators of AI—not merely consumers,” he said.

Guirassy revealed that Senegal has allocated 1,105 billion CFA to education, with 130 billion CFA directed towards digital education.

He outlined national initiatives, including AI training for teachers and algorithmic literacy modules for secondary students.

To consolidate progress, Guirassy proposed a West African Pact on AI in education, underpinned by a regional ethical charter and culturally inclusive digital content.