Woman purges blood to death after suffering violence from abusive husband

One Cecilia Tope Akinlabi has purged to death after being beaten by her husband, Akinwale Akinlabi. The incident happened on February 2, 2020, at their residence in Ijaiye Ojokoro, Lagos State.

According to court records, Akinlabi had a history of domestic violence, and his wife had reported him to the police just days before her death. On January 30, 2020, Cecilia went to the police station to file a complaint against her husband, stating that he had physically assaulted her for refusing to give him ₦100 to buy a recharge card.

She claimed that Akinlabi used a bunch of brooms to beat her in front of their child. Cecilia left according to court records, Akinlabi had a history of domestic violence, and his wife had reported him to the police just days before her death.

On January 30, 2020, Cecilia went to the police station to file a complaint against her husband, stating that he had physically assaulted her for refusing to give him ₦100 to buy a recharge card. their home in an attempt to escape the violence, hoping things would calm down, but when she returned later that evening, the abuse resumed.

The prosecution presented evidence that the defendant continued to assault Cecilia after she returned home that night. According to the testimony of Inspector Jumai Adonduwa, Cecilia had tried to lower the volume on the radio, which led Akinlabi to violently attack her, punching her repeatedly. Despite the police intervention, the abuse continued.

On the fateful day, a heated argument escalated, leading to a physical altercation. Akinlabi subjected his wife to a brutal assault, causing severe internal injuries. Cecilia, unable to endure the pain and internal bleeding, tragically passed away. The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja found Akinlabi guilty of manslaughter and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment.