Wike vows crackdown on Abuja elites over ground rent default

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to wealthy Abuja property owners, declaring that all properties with outstanding ground rent will be sealed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday in Abuja, Wike lamented the continued disregard for the grace period granted by President Bola Tinubu, saying, “Mr. President said two weeks, we are more than three months [since the grace period]. That is Nigeria for you.”

Wike said the government could no longer allow owners of prime real estate in the capital to dodge statutory payments while the city’s infrastructure needs continue to grow.

“You can’t deny us the taxes we use for development. Pay us the taxes that you are supposed to pay, you said, ‘No’,” he remarked.

The FCT Minister insisted the administration had shown enough leniency by extending deadlines in line with President Tinubu’s directives.

“We have listened to Mr. President. In his wisdom, he said, ‘Give them two weeks, give them two months.’ We have done that. Some have done that. Some have refused to comply,” he said.

Wike dismissed concerns that the enforcement could be politically motivated or discourage investment.

“If you have not complied, if you have not paid, we are going to seal it up. This is what we cannot continue to allow in this country,” he declared.

In May, the FCTA had already sealed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters, Wadata Plaza, among 4,794 other properties revoked for ground rent default ranging from 10 to 43 years.