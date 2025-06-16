'We’re grooming employers, not job seekers' – Minister Olawande on bold youth reforms

Comrade Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of Youth Development, has outlined a series of ambitious reforms and initiatives aimed at repositioning the Ministry of Youth Development and empowering Nigerian youth.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria's senior correspondent, Segun Adeyemi, Minister Olawande shed light on the challenges and strategic pivots undertaken since his elevation to the ministerial role seven months ago, following a prior stint as Minister of State within the same ministry.

The Minister emphasised the distinct focus of the newly separated Ministry of Youth Development, which historically had been overshadowed by sports.

"A lot of people will believe that the Ministry of Youth Development is 'how many people have you created a job for?' But again, the Ministry of Youth Development cannot create jobs; it's not Labour," Olawande clarified, stressing that the ministry's role is to foster an environment for youth to thrive.

His initial months have been dedicated to a rigorous process of "thinking and strategising" to properly define the ministry's mandate and capabilities, acknowledging that the full impact of these reforms might extend beyond his tenure.

National Youth Confab: A Grassroots-Driven Dialogue

A key initiative on the Minister's agenda is the upcoming National Youth Confab, which he clarified is a "conference," not a "congress."

This confab, which predates any recent protests, was conceived as a strategic move to engage Nigerian youth at the grassroots level.

Unlike previous top-down approaches, the current administration, under President Tinubu's directive, aims for a "down-top" engagement.

Minister Olawande revealed a meticulous planning process, emphasising consultation over a "fire brigade approach."

Consultations across more than 28 states highlighted significant regional disparities in the needs of young people, leading to a decentralised confab structure.

The first two weeks will focus on grassroots and zonal engagements, with subsequent weeks dedicated to consolidating recommendations.

To ensure transparency and broad participation, a portal will soon be launched for open registration. The confab will prioritise representation, with 90% of delegates aged 18-35 and a 50% gender balance, including provisions for people living with disabilities.

Significantly, the Minister highlighted efforts to include "informal youth" – artisans, hawkers, and the like – who constitute a significant, often-overlooked segment of the youth population.

The thematic areas for discussion at the confab are comprehensive, covering:

Governance and Political Participation.

Economic Transformation, Entrepreneurship, and Job Creation.

Education and 21st-Century Skills for the Future.

Technology and Innovation.

Climate and Energy Transitions.

Social Cohesion and Security

Crucially, the confab's outcomes will lead to "administrative actions" (including presidential directives and policy reviews), "constitutional reforms" (proposals for amendments to the National Assembly), and "legislative actions" (a review of existing laws).

To ensure accountability and implementation, a multi-stakeholder youth confab task force and an "impact index" will be used to track progress.

NYSC Reforms: Shifting Focus from Job Seeking to Entrepreneurship

Addressing concerns about the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Minister Olawande affirmed ongoing reforms. He reiterated a ministerial directive, signed on October 24, 2024, to post corps members to their areas of study, a departure from previous practices.

Regarding accommodation challenges, particularly in urban centers like Abuja, the Minister acknowledged the issue but steered away from direct government-funded lodge construction.

Instead, he highlighted existing collaborative efforts, including those with the Ministry of Digital Economy to provide fiber optic internet in federal universities, and a broader strategy of fostering "youth desks" in all ministries with youth-centric initiatives.

The overarching aim of NYSC reform, according to Olawande, is to transform corps members into "employers, not job seekers."

He stressed the importance of embedding entrepreneurship into the NYSC experience, citing existing partnerships with organisations like NASENI and the Bank of Industry (BOI).

He revealed plans for a "National Youth Development Bank," currently in the pipeline, as a strategic long-term initiative to provide financial support for youth-led ventures, distinguishing it from past, ill-structured schemes.

Building a Legacy of Empowerment and the "Voice of the Youth"

When asked about his desired legacy, Minister Olawande expressed his aspiration to be remembered as "the voice of the youth" and for a "planned legacy" that empowers young people beyond mere "tokenism."

He emphasised the need for his actions to pave the way for greater youth participation in leadership, including the presidency.