Education Minister wants NYSC programme extended to 2 years

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, has proposed extending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme from one year to two, in a move aimed at deepening skill acquisition and job creation among young Nigerians.

Speaking during a visit by the new NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the Minister praised the agency’s recent reforms, particularly its efforts to reduce the submission of fake certificates and credentials by prospective corps members.

“You have done so well as an organization,” Dr. Alausa said. “Let NYSC give young Nigerians more opportunity to become job creators. With a longer service year, the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme can be expanded and made more effective.”

The proposal follows the Federal Government’s recent payment of the increased ₦77,000 monthly allowance for corps members, which took effect in March.

The raise was widely applauded as a necessary step in supporting graduates during their national service, especially amid rising living costs.

In addition, Nafiu, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has assured that corps members who recently completed their service will receive arrears of the newly approved ₦77,000 allowance.

Speaking at the Batch A 2025 Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja on Thursday, April 3, Nafiu confirmed that the payment of the new allowance commenced in March, following President Bola Tinubu's signing of the minimum wage law.

“The government is conscious of its promise, and within the budgetary provision, it will handle the arrears. Once funds are released to us, we will pay them,” he stated.

He reassured that corps members who have passed out will not be excluded from the arrears.