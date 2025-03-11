'I am with you!' – Tinubu makes fresh pledges to Nigerian youths

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering Nigerian youth as he inaugurated the National Youth Conference planning committee.

In a statement shared via X (formerly Twitter) on March 10, 2025, Tinubu emphasised the crucial role young people play in Nigeria’s development.

“I am with you!” the president declared, addressing the youth directly.

He highlighted their significance, noting that they make up over 60% of the country’s population and hold the key to Nigeria’s economic advancement.

Tinubu assured young Nigerians that his administration is dedicated to creating opportunities and removing obstacles that hinder their progress.

“I will continue to help navigate, push and lift the heavy weights so I can clear the path for you to have a great future,” he stated.

The president also reiterated his broader commitment to national development, promising to make Nigeria a better place for both young people and all citizens.

The inauguration of the National Youth Conference planning committee marks a step towards engaging young Nigerians in shaping policies that impact their future.

The upcoming conference is expected to address critical issues affecting youth empowerment, education, and employment opportunities.