NASS react as Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo proposes ₦6bn for 2025

For 2025, Dr Tunji-Ojo proposed a budget of ₦6.68 billion, with allocations of ₦1.69 billion for personnel costs, ₦1.16 billion for overheads, and ₦3.83 billion for capital projects.

The commendation was made during the Minister’s 2025 budget defence session on Wednesday, January 15.

Dr Tunji-Ojo highlighted the Ministry’s exceptional revenue achievements, reporting that internally generated revenue (IGR) surpassed its ₦1.2 billion target, reaching over ₦4.5 billion.

He noted, “The automation of solutions and elimination of remittance gaps were key factors. This strategy revitalised several key sectors, driving up revenue.”

The Minister further disclosed that the Ministry exceeded its total 2024 revenue target of ₦2 billion, generating over ₦5 billion in the fiscal year.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the committee, expressed satisfaction with the presentation.

“Honourable Minister, you have done extremely well. I have attended other budget defences, but yours stands out in detail and clarity. We are impressed with what you achieved in 2024 and expect even more in 2025,” Oshiomhole said.

The Minister’s performance and transparency have raised expectations for further progress, and lawmakers have expressed confidence in the Ministry’s ability to sustain its achievements.