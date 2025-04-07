VIDEO: Police turn violent against protesters in Abuja with tear gas

Police operatives on Monday, April 7, forcefully dispersed protesters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, using tear gas canisters to break up a demonstration led by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations.

The protesters had gathered in the Maitama area to demand urgent government intervention in economic hardships, alleged abuse of the Cybercrime Act, and the state of emergency President Bola Tinubu had imposed on Rivers State.

Demonstrators, some holding placards that read “Stop the Repression” and “Let Us Breathe,” were seen running for safety as police officers fired tear gas into the crowd.

In a statement released ahead of the protest, Juwon Sanyaolu, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, said the demonstration was aimed at resisting what he described as the current administration's “increasing authoritarianism.”

“We cannot continue to watch as Nigerians suffer under this harsh economic situation while basic rights are trampled upon,” Sanyaolu stated.

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and former presidential candidate, attended the protest to show solidarity with the movement.

The use of force by security operatives has drawn condemnation from activists, who argue that peaceful protests are a constitutional right.

Videos circulating online show the moment police officers fired tear gas, sending demonstrators fleeing in different directions.