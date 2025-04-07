BREAKING: Take-It-Back Movement kicks off nationwide protest in Abuja as Lagos, Oyo join [PHOTOS]

Protesters under the banner of the Take-It-Back Movement (TIB) on Monday, April 7, defied police warnings and kicked off a nationwide demonstration in Abuja against the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act and worsening economic hardship.

The protest, which gained momentum across the country, was organised in collaboration with several civil society organisations.

According to the group, the Act has become a tool for harassment, intimidation, and suppression of free speech, as security agencies allegedly exploit it to silence critics and journalists.

The demonstration saw the participation of Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, who joined protesters carrying placards with messages such as "Hunger Dey," "Let Us Breathe," and "Stop the Repression."

Lagos, Oyo Join the Protest

The protest soon spread beyond Abuja, as residents in Lagos and Oyo States took to the streets to express their grievances.

In Lagos, demonstrators gathered around the Ikeja Under Bridge, chanting slogans against government repression.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, protesters converged at Iwo Road despite a heavy security presence.

"We cannot continue like this; the Cybercrime Act must be repealed," a protester in Lagos declared.