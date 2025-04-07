BREAKING: Tension in Rivers as police disperse protesters of emergency rule

Security operatives of the Rivers State Police Command fired teargas at demonstrators in Port Harcourt on Monday, disrupting a protest against the declaration of emergency rule in the state.

The protest, organised by the Take It Back Movement, began at Isaac Boro Park early in the morning but was swiftly met with a heavy police presence.

Eyewitnesses reported that protesters had barely settled at the venue before law enforcement officers intervened, using teargas to disperse the crowd.

Despite the police action, some demonstrators defiantly shouted, “Nobody can tell us where not to gather; we are Rivers people,” as Channels TV reported.

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier issued a warning, urging the group to cancel the demonstration, but organisers proceeded with their plans.

The use of force against the protesters has sparked concerns about citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and the broader implications of the emergency rule in Rivers State.