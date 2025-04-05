Violence erupts at APC guber primary in Anambra as Police accused of collusion

Reports coming out of Anambra State have it that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary has descended into chaos, with Police allegedly colluding with thugs to scuttle the process.

The all-important election, taking place at the Beautiful Gate Hotel in Awka, the state's capital, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, is contested by heavyweights including Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Valentine Ozigbo, and Johnbosco Onunkwo.

However, things took a violent turn just before the process got underway as thugs allegedly loyal to one of the aspirants, Ukachukwu, and in concert with police officers, disrupted the delegate accreditation process.

Trouble reportedly started around 10:37 a.m. when the hotel gate was allegedly taken over by Ukachukwu’s private security operatives and suspected thugs.

Witnesses say these thugs, with the protection of police personnel on the ground, prevented accredited delegates without Ukachukwu’s campaign identification from accessing the venue.

It was also gathered that the gate was barricaded, and only individuals carrying Ukachukwu-branded ID cards were allowed entry, as other delegates were turned away, harassed, and in some cases, physically assaulted.

A witness narrated how a male delegate was visibly rough-handled by the attackers in full view of security personnel and other delegates. The development has raised serious concerns about the integrity and fairness of the ongoing primary process.

“This is a serious matter,” said one observer who asked not to be named due to safety concerns.

“It’s not just thuggery anymore; there appears to be active collusion with security forces meant to protect us.

“The APC leadership must act decisively to ensure the safety of delegates and uphold the credibility of the process.

"This kind of thuggery cannot be allowed to go unchecked,” the observer said.

Rival supporters rise in protest

Pulse gathered that the incident has triggered rapid disillusionment and anger among rival aspirants' supporters, many of whom were seen storming out of the venue in frustration.

Dr Valentine Oliobi, the Anambra State Publicity Secretary of the APC, confirmed the troubling development to reporters.

“Yes, it is true. Delegates are being stopped at the gate by Nicholas Ukachukwu’s people, and the police are cooperating with them. It is not what the party stands for,” he said.

The Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation has also condemned the alleged violence and exclusionary tactics that have characterised the Anambra APC primary election.

Campaign spokesperson, Ephraim Adiele, who spoke on behalf of Ozigbo, decried what he called an attempt to “hijack the primary” through intimidation and force.

“We reject the politics of violence and call for a level playing field,” Adiele condemned in strong terms.

“Clearly, Nicholas Ukachukwu is seeking to hijack the primary. It cannot stand. The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should act now to prevent crisis.”

Several efforts to contact Ukachukwu’s camp on this allegation failed as his campaign spokesperson was not reachable.

The unfolding events have cast a shadow over the integrity of the party’s primary process, which is considered pivotal in determining the APC’s fortunes ahead of the November 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Party stakeholders are now calling on the APC's national leadership to urgently intervene, ensure the safety of delegates, and restore order to the accreditation and voting process before the situation spirals further out of control.