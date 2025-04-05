Key developments as APC picks Anambra governorship candidate

Political tension in Anambra is reaching a fever pitch as the state, which has recently been in the news for troubling security concerns, prepares for its governorship election on November 8, 2025.

The stakes are high, and expectations continue to rise; not only among the electorate but also among governorship aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties.

The race promises to be fiercely contested.

Since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released its timetable and schedule of activities for the election, aspirants have been working tirelessly, leaving no stone unturned.

Campaign strategies have intensified, voter engagement at the grassroots level has increased, and party delegates are being courted aggressively.

These efforts are aimed at shaping the direction of the upcoming primaries.

In line with INEC’s directives, political parties must conduct their primaries between March 20 and April 10.

Announcing this on March 6, Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, reiterated the importance of adhering to the election timetable.

According to INEC, 12 out of the 19 registered political parties in Nigeria have submitted their schedules for the primaries.

The commission emphasised that early submission allows for proper monitoring in accordance with Section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act.

“The public may recall that, in line with the provision of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission published the Notice of Election on November 13, 2024, over 360 days before the election date.

“By the provision of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, the conduct of primaries for the nomination of candidates by political parties will commence on March 20 2025 and end on April 10, 2025,” Olumekun stated.

As the deadline approaches, the political atmosphere in Anambra is growing even more intense.

Four political parties have scheduled their primaries for Saturday, April 5, a day expected to thrust Anambra into the national spotlight further.

More than 10 aspirants from the APC and other political parties will battle for their party’s ticket, hoping to challenge the incumbent governor, Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

For the APC, six aspirants are vying for the party’s ticket.

They include; Paul Chukwuma, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Umeoji, Valentine Ozigbo, and Johnbosco Onunkwo,.

The APC Anambra 2025 Governorship Election Screening Committee, led by Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, a former Katsina State Governor, cleared these candidates on March 10.

It is worth noting that each aspirant paid a substantial N50 million for the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

Meanwhile, APGA remains firmly behind Soludo’s re-election bid.

The party sold its nomination form for N30 million, with the governor emerging as its sole candidate.

Confident in his administration’s performance, Soludo has dismissed any serious opposition, maintaining that Anambra voters remain loyal to APGA in state elections.

“There is a general agreement among Anambra people that my party, the APGA, has delivered good governance and deserves another term.

“While Anambra voters may back different parties in national elections, they remain loyal to APGA when it comes to governorship and Local Government polls,” Soludo had said.

In the Labour Party (LP), the competition is also heating up.

George Moghalu, a former member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), and John Nwosu have emerged as the two contenders after purchasing the party’s nomination form for N30 million.

The LP leadership has stressed unity among its aspirants and party members, promising a free and fair primary.

For the APC, revalidating party membership was a prerequisite before the primary election.

However, one of the aspirants, Valentine Ozigbo, was granted a waiver by the party, allowing him to contest without undergoing the revalidation process.

Analysts argue that party primaries are rarely straightforward, often leading to tension, political intrigue, and factional disputes.

Moreover, the mode of primaries greatly impacts inclusivity and transparency.

To ensure a smooth process, parties can adopt different formats.

A closed primary allows only registered delegates and major party members to vote, while an open primary includes all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation.

There is also a semi-closed primary, where both party members and unaffiliated voters can participate.

Ultimately, parties have the discretion to choose the method that best suits their needs.

In line with this, the APC announced on March 6 that it would adopt an indirect primary to select its candidate for the Anambra governorship election.

Ajibola Basiru, APC’s National Secretary, explained the decision, stating that the National Working Committee (NWC) resolved it after consultations with the Anambra State Working Committee.

“Our meeting considered the processes in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, scheduled for Nov. 8, 2025.

“It was formally decided at the meeting that the mode of emergence of the candidate for that election will be through indirect primary,” Basiru announced.

He assured that the party’s leadership would ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

Many political stakeholders believe that a transparent and fair primary election is crucial to preventing post-primary disputes and legal battles.

Among those particularly invested in this is Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, one of the APC governorship aspirants, who has emphasised the strategic importance of an APC victory in Anambra.

“To me, winning the Anambra governorship election is crucial if the South-East must be connected to the centre of Nigerian politics.

“The APC winning Anambra is very important so that the people of the state will have that breath of fresh air, and we can be sure of our 2027.

“The South-East must be connected to the centre. We must make that handshake across the Niger,” Onunkwo stated.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for his economic reforms and policies, asserting that they were beginning to yield positive results for Nigerians.

He also expressed appreciation for Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman, describing him as a leader determined to ensure the party’s success in Anambra.

Onunkwo described the APC as the “rejected stone” that had now become the “chief cornerstone” not only in Anambra but across Nigeria.

He cited the recent defection of key figures from opposition parties, such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the APC as evidence of the party’s growing influence.

In the same vein, Ozigbo, one of the governorship aspirants, called on the APC leadership to ensure a free, fair, credible, and transparent primary election.

He made this appeal on March 29, during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with APC members from the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

“The choice before us is clear: this election is not about party pride; it is about Anambra’s survival.

“If the APC wants to win in November, we must put forward a candidate who can secure support beyond party lines, and that candidate is me.

“This is not a time for experiments or sentiments; it is a time for strategy. If the APC wants to win, we must present a candidate who has the trust of ‘Ndi Anambra’ across all parties and communities.

“I strongly believe in a better and more orderly process where fairness is guaranteed. However, transparency must also be ensured from the very beginning,” Ozigbo stated.

Similarly, Prof. Okonkwo, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, reaffirmed his commitment to the APC.

He described his aspiration as more than a political campaign, calling it a movement to reclaim Anambra and provide its people with the leadership they deserve.

As the political climate in Anambra intensifies, observers argue that APC’s ability to conduct a free, fair, and credible primary will be pivotal to its chances of unseating the ruling APGA.

They warn that any deviation from transparency could fracture the party and weaken its prospects not only in Anambra but also in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River, who leads the APC Anambra Primary Election Committee, now has the responsibility of overseeing a transparent process.

If the party is to remain united and mount a serious challenge against APGA, it must ensure that the primary is devoid of manipulation, irregularities, or factional disputes.

As Anambra edges closer to election day, the battle lines are being drawn, alliances are being formed, and strategies are being refined.