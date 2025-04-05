Anambra APC guber aspirant resigns from party few hours to primary election

An All Progressive Congress (APC) top gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra, Paul Chukwuma, has resigned from the party ahead of its primary election slated for April 5, 2025.

Chukwuma disclosed this in a resignation letter addressed to the APC Ward Chairman, Ward II, Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

He made the letter available on Friday to reporters in his country home, Umueri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The aspirant did not give details about the issue or the next line of action, but promised to continue to support the party and President Bola Tinubu's renewed hope agenda to better the country.

According to him, I write to notify you of my resignation as a card-carrying member of the APC.

“Rest assured of my support for our shared progressive ideas as I devote more time to pursuing the realisation of a safe and prosperous Anambra state of our dreams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party's National body cleared seven governorship aspirants to contest the April 5 primary election in the state.

They included Chukwuma, Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Mr Chukwuma Umeoji, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo and Mr Edozie Madu.