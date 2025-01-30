Pulse logo
Pulse Region
HomePulse PicksPulse Marketing

Vigilant community thwarts vandalism of TCN transmission tower in Benue

30 January 2025 at 10:45
The community members promptly apprehended one of the suspected vandals while the others escaped and handed him over to the Police.
Ugwuaji-Makurdi 330kV transmission line vandalised – TCN
Ugwuaji-Makurdi 330kV transmission line vandalised – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said its tower T195 along the Ugwuaji – Makurdi 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission line was vandalised on  Saturday.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, in a statement, in Abuja, said that the vandalism took place at Watuolo village, Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue.

Mbah, however, said that the vandalism was thwarted by the vigilance of the community members, who at about 3 am noticed suspicious activity around the tower.

ALSO READ: TCN towers vandalised, disrupting power supply to Gombe, Yola, Jalingo

She said that the community members promptly apprehended one of the suspected vandals while the others escaped and handed him over to the Police. She said;

TCN commends the people of Watuolo village for their swift action and vigilance.

EXPLORE: Nigeria still using same transformers since '60s - FG decries decay in power sector

We equally appeal to communities hosting critical infrastructure to emulate this example and take ownership of protecting transmission installations in their vicinity.

As we continue to work with security operatives and host communities against vandalism, we appeal for more vigilance by residents in the communities, who we believe are very critical in this fight

RECOMMENDED: 11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC

News

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

Next Article