VIDEO: 'I was never going to step down': Defiant Akpabio says amid harassment allegations

Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed calls for his resignation over sexual harassment allegations, stating emphatically that he never intended to step down.

Akpabio made the declaration during Thursday’s Senate plenary, responding to a vote of confidence passed by Senate Majority Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

“Who told you I was going to step down due to false allegations?. “If you watch the record in America, there are black people who went to prison for 25 years over false allegations. I’m not one of those people,” Akpabio retorted.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central, told the chamber that critics expecting Akpabio’s removal would be disappointed.

“By now, I’m sure you know, sir, that those who felt that by now, this Senate would have asked you to step down would have seen that we are focused on what we are doing.

“Whatever the level of allegation against any of us, we will always ask for evidence,” he said.

The Senate President made clear that he would not bow to public pressure in the absence of proof.

“They will step down for false allegations, and when it’s proven that the allegations are false, they say, ‘Oh, we were unfair to Akpabio.’ So, if you have that in mind, please cancel it,” he added.

The controversy centres around Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a suspended female lawmaker who recently posted a sarcastic apology on Facebook, claiming she was sorry “for the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect.”