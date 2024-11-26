VIDEO: Ex-minister sacked by Tinubu resumes law practice in court

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development sacked by President Bola Tinubu, has returned to the court to resume her law practice.

In a video posted on her X (formerly Twitter) page Kennedy-Ohanenye revealed that her return to the court was to support a young girl who her class teacher allegedly raped.

Kennedy-Ohanenye explained that she was in court to ensure justice was served, stating that her passion for justice remains unwavering.

“I remain committed to fighting for a better society. My passion for justice remains unwavering, and I will not tolerate any form of abuse, especially against vulnerable Nigerians, including children.

“Today, I represented a heart-wrenching case involving a 5-year-old girl who was sexually abused by her class teacher. This incident strengthens my resolve to combat such heinous crimes.

“To those who would dare perpetrate such atrocities, let this serve as a warning. I will pursue justice relentlessly in my capacity,” she wrote on her X handle.

Kennedy-Ohanenye was one of the major casualties during President Bola Tinubu’s first cabinet reshuffle in October.

She was one of five ministers relieved of their duties, including Lola Ade-John, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Tahir Mamman, and Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo.

She contested for the presidency under the All-Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general elections but later stepped down for President Tinubu.