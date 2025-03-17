VIDEO: Dokubo blasts Supreme Court over Rivers judgment

Former Niger Delta agitator and traditional ruler Asari Dokubo has criticised the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Rivers State crisis, calling it an overreach of constitutional powers.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Morning Brief programme on Monday, March 17, Dokubo argued that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction over local government elections and accused it of making a “morally depraved” decision that contravened Nigerian law.

The controversy stems from a Supreme Court ruling that halted federal allocations to Rivers State, citing the need for proper budget presentation and approval by the state assembly.

Additionally, the court annulled the October 2024 local government election, sparking political unrest in the state.

“What is happening in Rivers State is one individual wanting to pocket Rivers State,” Dokubo asserted, indirectly referencing the influence of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He claimed political commentators had called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.

Dokubo further insisted that the Supreme Court's decision had no basis in law.

“I’m not going to call it a judgment because there is nothing legal about it. It is a total abuse of Nigerian law,” he said.

He questioned the court’s jurisdiction over local government election disputes , asserting that such cases should be resolved at the High Court level.

“Local government election adjudication ends at the court of first instance, which is a high court. So where did the Supreme Court derive its power in making pronouncements on elections?” he asked.

The former militant leader also accused the court of ruling on matters beyond its remit.

“How would the Supreme Court adjudicate on issues that were not before it? The issue of defection was not before the Supreme Court—it is still at the High Court. So how did the Supreme Court introduce matters outside its jurisdiction?” he questioned.

He alleged external interference in the ruling, suggesting that certain individuals influenced the court’s decision.

“There were people behind the scenes dictating to the Supreme Court what to say,” he claimed.

Dokubo also criticised the Rivers State Governor for quickly accepting the verdict.

“I think the governor was in a haste to have accepted the judgment,” he remarked.