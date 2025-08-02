UPDATED: NNPCL GMD Bayo Ojulari ‘forced to resign’? Shocking details emerge

Bayo Ojulari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has allegedly been coerced into signing a resignation letter, according to a report by Peoples Gazette citing security insiders.

The incident, described by sources as a “coup d’état,” reportedly occurred on Friday night and allegedly involved Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukoyede and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi.

Notably, insiders claim President Bola Tinubu was unaware of the operation.

“He told us he didn’t know Olatimbo Ayinde,” an official familiar with the interrogation disclosed anonymously to the online platform.

“He also said he heard she was trying to control businesses at NNPC, and he rejected such moves.”

Ayinde, a British-Nigerian oil magnate recently seen as influential within the Tinubu administration, is currently facing bribery charges in the UK involving former Nigerian oil ministers.

Reports suggest that Nigerian anti-graft officials have been instructed to stall British requests for evidence related to her prosecution.

Ojulari, a former Shell executive, was appointed GMD in April by President Tinubu, who cited his deep expertise in hydrocarbons.

However, his position reportedly came under threat following an NNPC-sponsored delegation to a Kigali oil and gas conference this July.

While figures remain unclear, sources claim millions of dollars were spent on the trip, prompting criticism.

Ojulari has denied wrongdoing and insisted his detractors are behind the negative campaign. Attempts to reach him for comments on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Presidency, EFCC Reacts

Contrary to claims circulating in the news, the Presidency has confirmed that the NNPCL has not tendered his resignation.

A dependable source within the Presidency, speaking on Saturday, August 2, described the reports as “false and rubbish.”

The Presidency source, quoted by Vanguard, categorically refuted the claim, insisting it held no truth.

In addition, a source within the EFCC also dismissed the allegations, denying that the commission’s chairman, Ola Olukoyede, abducted or coerced Ojulari into resigning.

“There is absolutely no reason for Mr Olukoyede to abduct or force anyone to relinquish an appointment.

“He is not the appointing authority. If accountability is required, he follows due process by writing formally or issuing an invitation,” the source explained according to TheCable.

The source added, “Any procedure that deviates from this is simply untrue and should not be given credence. The EFCC chairman is not a bully. He is a law-abiding head of the country’s foremost anti-corruption agency.”

Furthermore, the source affirmed that Olukoyede has “never at any point abducted, coerced, tortured or pressured anyone to resign their position.”