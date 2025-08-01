CSO alleges plot to undermine NNPC reforms

Two civil society organisations have raised the alarm over alleged infiltration of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) by individuals linked to the opposition, aiming to derail ongoing reforms in the oil sector.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja on Friday, August 1, the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI) and the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain alert and shield the NNPCL Group CEO, Dr Bayo Ojulari, from media blackmail and internal sabotage.

Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, National Coordinator of CGGCI, described the attacks on Ojulari as a calculated smear campaign.

“Blackmailers seek to reverse the progress made and reinstall individuals who will continue the cycles of corruption Mr Ojulari is dismantling,” he said.

HURIWA President, Emmanuel Onwubiko, noted Ojulari’s commitment to Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” adding that his audit of opaque contracts, elimination of shady intermediaries, and real-time reporting systems have saved the country billions.

“Under his leadership, the NNPC now operates a transparent dashboard for monitoring production and distribution. Internal accountability is actively encouraged.

"Dozens of staff have been reassigned, and oversight has been strengthened,” he added.

The groups alleged that enemies of the administration are sponsoring media attacks and protests to discredit Tinubu’s appointees.

“They appear as friends during the day but plot with opposition leaders at night,” Ogenyi warned.

They urged Nigerians to “defend the truth, support reformers, and expose malicious intent,” describing Ojulari as one of the key drivers of Nigeria’s oil sector transformation.

They also encouraged President Tinubu not to relent.