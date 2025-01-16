UAE President accepts Tinubu’s invitation for State visit to Nigeria in 2025

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has accepted President Bola Tinubu’s invitation to visit Nigeria this year.

Tinubu invited him on Wednesday during their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

President Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as a guest of the UAE President to participate in the Sustainability Week. He delivered Nigeria’s position on climate and other challenges earlier on Wednesday and congratulated the UAE leader for the successful event.

During the discussions, the Sheikh thanked Tinubu for accepting his invitation and expressed the UAE’s determination to strengthen economic cooperation between Nigeria and his country. The two leaders also explored attracting investment into Nigeria.

President Tinubu said his government’s economic reforms were yielding fruits and called on the UAE to partner with Nigeria to develop the economy.

He said the reforms had stabilised and grown the economy, encouraging foreign investors, including international oil companies, to announce billion-dollar investments, signalling renewed confidence in doing business with Africa’s most populous nation.