Tinubu to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit on UAE President’s invitation

The Summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

ADSW, a testament to the power of collaboration, has been held annually for over 15 years,