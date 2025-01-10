Tinubu to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit on UAE President’s invitation

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, January 11, to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).
Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, which will take place in the emirate from January 12 to 18, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement. The statement said;
The Summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.
The event, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.
ADSW, a testament to the power of collaboration, has been held annually for over 15 years,
It said the forum would provide a global platform to foster multi-stakeholder cooperation in addressing global challenges and accelerating growth. The statement continued;
It has birthed high-value agreements and strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy pioneers worldwide, driving impactful alliances and advancing the sustainability agenda worldwide.
At the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development,
The President and his entourage will also meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.
Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other senior government officials will accompany the President, who is due back to Nigeria on January 16.
