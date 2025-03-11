Natasha suffers more backlash as women's group apologises to Akpabio

The Nigerian Women Crusade for Good Governance has publicly apologised to Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged misconduct of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing her actions in the Senate chamber as “gross misconduct.”

At a press conference in Abuja, the group’s National Coordinator, Dr. Cecilia Ikechukwu, condemned Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behaviour, saying it undermined the long-standing fight for women’s inclusion in governance.

“Women have fought tirelessly for representation, proving their competence and capability. However, Senator Natasha’s actions cast a shadow over this collective effort,” Ikechukwu stated.

The group accused the senator of engaging in a pattern of reckless behaviour, which they claim has tarnished the reputation of female politicians.

They also referenced past controversies involving Akpoti-Uduaghan, including alleged blackmail attempts against public figures.

Calling for personal reflection, they urged her to use her six-month suspension to reassess her approach to governance.

“While we acknowledge that personal experiences shape behaviour, this is no excuse for unruly conduct. Public figures must uphold values of respect and integrity,” Ikechukwu added.

The group also reaffirmed its support for Akpabio, commending his contributions to women’s political inclusion.

“Senator Akpabio has championed female leadership, appointing women to key positions. It is ironic that a woman who claims to support representation would disrespect such a leader,” the statement read.

Despite their criticism, the group stressed that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions should not define female politicians, urging women leaders to uphold dignity and professionalism.