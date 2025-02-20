'His shoes too big to fill' - ex-President Jonathan declines to succeed late Edwin Clark

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that he cannot take over the leadership role held by the late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, and has described his legacy as irreplaceable.

Jonathan made this remark on Wednesday night during a condolence visit to the Clark family, led by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri. The visit was to honour Clark, who passed away at the age of 97.

Recounting his admiration for Clark’s courage and influence, Jonathan said: “A friend from Benue State called me and asked me to take over the leadership role Clark held, but I told him clearly that the shoes he wore are too big for my feet to fit into. He had the courage, boldness, and could confront anybody even though he was from a minority group.”

The former president acknowledged Clark’s national relevance beyond the Ijaw community.

“He was not just a leader for the Ijaw nationality; he was a leader for Nigeria. When he was a federal commissioner, I was in primary school. He spoke to presidents, he challenged them, he came out with fire and brimstone to challenge injustice,” he added.

Governor Diri also lamented the void left by Clark’s passing, stating: “For us from his own ethnic nationality, the Ijaw ethnic nationality, there are shoes that will be difficult for anybody to fill. His last book was brutally frank—a man who tells you black is black and white is white.”