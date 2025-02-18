FULL LIST: 5 things to know about late Edwin Clark

Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, a prominent Nigerian elder statesman and Ijaw leader, passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 97.

Chief Clark's life was marked by unwavering dedication to his community and the nation, leaving an indelible impact on Nigeria's political and educational landscapes.

Here are five notable facts about his life and legacy:

1. Early Life and Education

Born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Delta State, Clark began his education at the African Church School, Effurun Otor, in 1938.

He later attended the Government Teacher Training College in Abraka from 1949 to 1953.

He had great experiences as Headmaster of several Schools in Ofoni, Western Ijaw, Bomadi, 1955-1957 and as Assistant Community Development Officer, 1957-1961.

He then studied at the Holborn College of Law, 1961-1964. He was Member of the Honourable Society of Inner Temple, London 1952-1965.

2. Political Career

Clark's political journey commenced in 1953 when he was elected as a councillor for Bomadi.

He was appointed a Special Adviser in 1966 by the then Military Governor of the Midwestern Region.

Subsequently, Governor Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia of the Old Bendel State appointed him as Commissioner for Education in 1968 and later Commissioner for Finance and Establishment.

He served as the Federal Commissioner for Information during General Yakubu Gowon's administration and was a senator in the Nigerian Second Republic in 1983.

3. Advocacy for the Niger Delta

As the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Clark was a steadfast advocate for the rights and development of the Niger Delta region.

He championed resource control and regional development, striving to address the challenges faced by the South-South geopolitical zone.

4. Founder of Edwin Clark University

Demonstrating his commitment to education, Clark established Edwin Clark University in his hometown of Kiagbodo, Delta State, in 2015.

The institution reflects his dedication to providing quality higher education opportunities.

He was installed as the Chancellor of Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, in 2015.

5. Literary Contribution

Clark authored an autobiography titled "Brutally Frank," where he detailed his life's journey, including his roles as a politician, nationalist, and advocate for justice and equity in Nigeria.

Written in clear and accessible language, the book chronicles Clark’s life journey, starting from his ancestry to the present day.

However, it goes beyond just his personal story—it intertwines with the histories of the Ijaw and Urhobo people, the broader Niger Delta region, and Nigeria as a whole.

Through this narrative, key historical events that have shaped the nation's present reality are recounted with unfiltered honesty.