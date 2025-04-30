Tinubu's suspension of Fubara sparks legal uproar, global appeal

A coalition of Nigerian legal professionals, under the banner Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, staged a protest this week, demanding the immediate restoration of democratic governance in Rivers State, following the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state's House of Assembly.

Led by their Country Director, Barrister Uche Chukwu Udeh Sylvester, the lawyers condemned the move by President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state, calling it unconstitutional and reminiscent of military rule.

“In our law books, and we stand by this, no constitutional provision gives the president the powers to single-handedly dissolve the structures of an elected state government.

“This could only have happened during the days of military juntas, but we are not under the grip of a dictatorship,” the group stated

The lawyers argue that there was no "clear and present danger" to justify such a sweeping federal intervention, insisting that due process was not followed.

They criticised the National Assembly for ratifying the president’s actions, labelling it an “assault on democracy.”

The group has called on the United States and the broader international community to intervene. In an unusual move, they addressed a letter to former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to put pressure on Nigerian authorities.

"The president, who swore to uphold the Constitution, has taken an unprecedented and unlawful step.

"Democracy is a learning process. The judiciary should have been allowed to handle the matter," they said.