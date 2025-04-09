PDP governors take Tinubu to Supreme Court over Fubara’s suspension

Eleven governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court, challenging what they describe as an unconstitutional move to suspend the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The governors, representing Adamawa, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Zamfara, and Bayelsa states, filed the suit through their respective Attorneys General.

They also contested the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State , labeling it a breach of the 1999 Constitution.

At the heart of the suit are eight legal grounds seeking clarity on the extent of presidential powers in such circumstances.

The plaintiffs argue that President Bola Tinubu lacks the constitutional authority to unilaterally suspend an elected state governor or override the democratic structures in place.

“The Constitution is clear about the autonomy of states in our federation,” one of the state Attorneys General stated.

“What we are witnessing is an encroachment on that autonomy, which must be checked by the highest court.”

The suit asks the Supreme Court to determine whether the President acted within his constitutional powers in making pronouncements about the suspension and the emergency declaration without prior legislative backing.

Legal analysts say the outcome of the case could set a significant precedent for federal-state relations and the interpretation of executive powers in Nigeria’s democracy.

“The aim is to defend democracy, not just for Rivers, but for all states,” another official said.