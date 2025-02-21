Construction of Cross River, Akwa Ibom ends of Coastal Highway begins March

Construction on Sections 3A and 3B of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, located in Cross River and Akwa Ibom, respectively, will begin by the first week of March.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, gave the assurance on Friday during an inspection tour of Section One, Phase One of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The minister said sections 3A and 3B length would be 55km.

He said: “Sections 3A and 3B are in Cross River and Akwa Ibom, and that is 55km.

“Actual construction will commence in those locations by the first week of March.”

He praised President Bola Tinubu for initiating the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project and emphasised its importance to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

He described the project as a significant investment with multiple benefits.

Umahi said train tracks between the carriageways and solar lights would be for carbon credits.

He said the project would use reinforced concrete pavement (275mm thick with 20mm rods) with low emissions and generate carbon credits.

Umahi said there would be cable channels and windmill energy, providing free energy to nearby communities.

The minister expressed optimism that the highway construction would decongest traffic at Apapa Wharf in Lagos State.

According to him, it will provide an alternative route, diverting traffic through other routes (seventh axial route, Dangote Task Credit route) toward Epe, Sagamu, Ore, Benin, and onward to the eastern and northern Nigeria.

He praised the contractor, Hitech Construction Company Ltd., saying it could deliver: ”While the initial plan was 36 months, Hitech aimed to complete the first section within 12 months.

” However, natural factors caused delays. The goal is to commission the first 30km of phase one, section one, before May 28.

He expressed confidence in Hitech’s ability to meet the target.

The minister directed the ministry’s Department of Design and Hitech to finalise the designs for sections one and two of phase one within 14 days.

Bede Obioha, Director of Highway Bridges Design and Construction, Federal Ministry of Works, expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to completing the project in time.

He emphasised a collaborative approach to the project implementation, saying that the ministry worked closely with the contractor and consultants to quickly address any challenges.

He assured the public that the project was being implemented according to the Federal Ministry of Works standards.

The Managing Director of Hitech Construction Company Ltd., Dany Abboud, pledged that the first 30km highway would be ready for the president's inauguration on May 25.